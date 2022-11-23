Ohioans reminded todrive responsibly overThanksgiving weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt.

Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those driving impaired and those failing to wear a safety belt from today through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

“As families and friends begin to gather this year for Thanksgiving, I urge everyone to drive responsibly and buckle up,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

Many Thanksgiving celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. During last year’s Thanksgiving reporting period, Nov. 24-28, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. Of those, seven crashes and fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Of the 16 fatalities in which seat belts were available, nine were unbelted. One pedestrian was killed. The Patrol also made 305 arrests for impaired driving.

“This Thanksgiving our focus is to save lives,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “The safety of every motorist traveling in Ohio is our priority. Plan ahead, designate a sober driver and use your safety belts so everyone gets home safely.”

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest night for bars and restaurants. Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit want to remind servers not to sell alcohol to anyone who is under 21 or intoxicated.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

