Grady gets top marks in study

Delaware’s OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital continues to earn top marks in The Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety grades. The self-proclaimed “non-profit watchdog organization” released the fall edition of its biannual rankings last week, and Grady maintained its stellar streak by again receiving an “A” grade.

Grady has now received the top grade in each of The Leapfrog Group’s ranking cycles, which began in 2012 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. It is one of 33 hospitals in Ohio to receive an “A” this fall, and one of just two Ohio hospitals to have received such a grade in every cycle, joining OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.

The Leapfrog Group claims to use as many as 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety in its assessments before calculating a numerical score for all eligible hospitals in the United States. The numerical scores, which range from approximately 1.4-3.9, are then converted into one of five letter grades based on how well they protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Of the nearly 2,900 hospitals across the country to be included in the rankings, 844 — or 28% of the hospitals — received an “A” grade.

According to its website, for over 20 years, “The Leapfrog Group has collected, analyzed, and published data on safety and quality in order to push the health care industry forward. Leapfrog’s bold transparency has promoted high-value care and informed healthcare decisions — and helped trigger giant leaps forward in the safety, quality, and affordability of U.S. healthcare.”

Armin Rahmanian, president of both OhioHealth Grady Memorial and OhioHealth Dublin Methodist, said of the rankings, “It is an honor for OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital to achieve this accomplishment for 10 straight years, only one of two hospitals in the entire state and one of 22 across the country to have straight ‘A’s’ for 10 years running. It is a true testament to our associates and physicians working as a team to deliver on our vision and promise to provide exceptional care for all through experiences that earn a lifetime of trust.”

To view the rankings, including score breakdowns of each hospital included in the rankings, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

