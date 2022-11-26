Genoa Twp. to remove ‘unwarranted’ stop signs

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township recently posted on social media that it has some stop signs that are unwarranted.

“In response to a Request for Engineering Assistance (REA) from the Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office has submitted the results of a study of the existing stop signs located at the following intersections: Saint Andrews Drive at Frasier Road; Somerset Avenue at Gainey Court and Annandale Court; Hilmar Drive at Grisham Street; Hilmar Drive at Pine Hollow Drive,” said the township website.

It noted that another intersection, Spring Run Drive at Chateau Lane South, was included due to a clerical error. “The intended location, Spring Run Drive at Dunaway Lane, has been resubmitted to the Delaware County Engineer for review,” the township said.

However, the four other intersections each “have unwarranted stop signs due to the unmet traffic volumes required by the Ohio Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices,” the study concluded. They are in residential neighborhoods.

“Traffic control devices must be uniform to ensure drivers know how to safely operate in any jurisdiction across the state or country,” the township said. “An unwarranted traffic control device cannot legally be enforced by police, nor can liability be determined in the event of an accident.”

It was said the stop signs were “installed in error many years ago as a misguided traffic calming measure.” Due to the study results, the township will need to remove the signs, but there is no definitive date.

Before the signs can be removed, signs will be posted for 30 days prior to indicate a traffic pattern change, and advisory signs added that say, “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop.” Stop bars, the white lines that go across the road, will also be removed.

The township said it will work “with neighborhood leaders to determine whether an alternative traffic calming measure can be utilized to prevent speeding and ensure safe pedestrian crossings.”

Genoa listed three types of traffic calming measures.

First is police enforcement of the speed limit, and radar display signs that show “Your Speed.” Engineered solutions include crossing devices such as flashing beacons for pedestrians or speed bumps. Lastly, changing the surface color texture, along with the width of the roadways using raised medians could be used.

The township said it is seeking input from residents for solutions via its website at genoatwp.com.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_Genoa-Township.jpeg This is one of the intersections in Genoa Township where a stop sign will be removed. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_DSCF9297.jpg This is one of the intersections in Genoa Township where a stop sign will be removed. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

