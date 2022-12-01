Projects promised for Orange Twp. in 2023

LEWIS CENTER — Expect to see more projects in Orange Township in 2023.

“I am proud to say Orange Township continued with various projects as promised to our residents,” said Township Administrator Michele Boni in Orange’s December newsletter. “I will be honest, the pandemic did hold us back, but we have aggressively moved forward on planning, design and engineering stages in many projects that you will see be brought to life next year.”

Boni added Orange Township is in good hands thanks to its trustees and staff.

“Just recently, the trustees approved a $25 million budget for 2023,” she wrote. “The money not only supports our operations, but it will fund our big-ticket expenses such as Bale Kenyon phase 1, North Road Park improvements (yes there will be pickleball courts), fire apparatus, and a brand-new Zoning Resolution.”

Boni also thanked township residents for supporting local tax issues in the November election.

“We are grateful for the support and shall continue making our parks better and maintaining our roads,” she said.

As administrator, Boni “is responsible for overseeing and directing the general operations of Orange Township, including the delivery of services to residents and the efficient operation of township departments,” said the township website. The administrator also implements the policies of the board of trustees.

Boni was formerly the township’s zoning director.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Orange Township Holiday Event takes place from 4-7 p.m. at North Orange Park, 7560 Gooding Blvd., Delaware. An announcement for the event said, “Free hot chocolate and cookies, tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Olentangy Teachers Choir, train rides, and more! Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Delaware People In Need.”

There will be 35 Olentangy teachers in the choir.

Monday, Dec. 5, is the last day applications will be accepted for the “Orange Township Light Fight.” The township said it will publish a route to see the participating houses on Dec. 7, and the contest takes place Dec. 9-31. There are four categories: Griswold, People’s Choice, Kids Choice and Trustees Choice. The winners get yard signs saying they won and recognition at the first trustees meeting in 2023.

Kids can also write a letter to Santa (be sure to include an address). They can be dropped off at Santa’s mailbox through Dec. 18 at Township Hall Park, 1680 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center.

Finally, Orange Township recently reposted an item from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office: “Text DELCOSNOW to 888777 to receive snow alert levels.”

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

