Delaware chorus set to perform ‘Glow’

The Delaware Community Chorus (DCC) will present its first concert for the 2022-2023 season on Saturday, Dec. 17. “Glow” will feature songs of the season and a special tribute to Ukraine through both song and an art display.

The chorus performs under the direction of Joshua Brodbeck. This performance will feature a tribute to Ukraine with a performance of John Rutter’s “A Ukrainian Prayer” and a display of “Ukrainian Christmas,” an art show of icons from West Ukraine. Additional concert pieces will include contemporary and classical holiday favorites.

The concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St. in Powell.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.delawarechorus.com, through the DCC Facebook page, purchased directly from a chorus member, or purchased with cash or check at the door. All students will be admitted for free. Please reserve a ticket for both students and general admission attendees.

Masks and vaccinations are not required for attendees, based on the current guidance from the CDC and the Delaware Public Health District.

The Delaware Community Chorus will make several other appearances in the community throughout the holiday season. The chorus will take the stage at the annual Main Street Delaware tree lighting in downtown Delaware on Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:45 p.m. or immediately following the lighting ceremony.

Additionally, the chorus will be one of the featured choirs taking part in the Ohio Wesleyan University “Lessons & Carols” concert at Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The annual concert features sing-along Christmas carols and spiritual readings and will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Finally, a new event for Delaware and the chorus this year is the Northwest Neighborhood Historic Holiday Tour taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Delaware Community Chorus will sing carols from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Boardman Arts Park as attendees prepare to embark the bus for a narrated bus tour, weaving attendees through the Northwest Neighborhood of Delaware and combining history and the holidays in story.

Prospective Delaware Community Chorus members are invited to join the chorus for its spring semester. Rehearsals will begin in January and are held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware.

Pictured is the Delaware Community Chorus during a past performance.

Submitted by the Delaware Community Chorus.

