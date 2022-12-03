New wellness center coming to Delaware

Oasis Wellness Center has received a certificate of zoning compliance from the city to do business in Delaware. During Monday’s meeting of City Council, the certificate was approved per previously established regulations regarding massage establishments.

The business, which will operate at 50 Coughlin Lane, is part of the Coughlin Crossing development. The location is zoned A-1 PMU (Agriculture District with Planned Mixed-Use Overlay District), which allows for massage establishment use.

Under Chapter 1125.05 of the Delaware Codified Ordinances, council is authorized to “consider applications requesting a certificate of zoning compliance for a massage establishment providing a type of massage not licensed by the state which falls within a zoning district as provided in Chapter 1143 in which licensed massage establishments are permitted.”

In evaluating applications, council considers six criteria as evidence the proposed use satisfies its requirements. The criteria include the owner and all individuals providing massage treatments being subjected to background checks, operating hours being in keeping with the surrounding uses and general area, and the business completing the required income tax registration forms.

Other criteria include the business being designed, constructed, and operated to be “harmonious and appropriate in appearance with the existing or intended character of the general vicinity,” and not restricting or adversely affecting the existing use of the adjacent property owners.

Holders of a certificate of zoning compliance issued under the ordinance are subject to inspection by the city at any time.

Council adopted Ordinance No. 19-07 in June 2019, which amended Chapters 1121 and 1143 of the Planning and Zoning Code of the Codified Ordinances. The ordinance stemmed from council’s wish to better regulate massage parlors in the city in an attempt to ensure no illicit businesses would be able to operate under disguise.

During the brief discussion on Monday, Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland commented on the work required by the city staff in association with applications for a certificate of zoning compliance following the ordinance’s passing in 2o19.

“Frankly, it’s a lot of administration for this. But if council is happy with these regulations, we can keep them the way that they are,” he said.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

