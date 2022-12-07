Garloch named Trooper of the Year by Delaware Post

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected Brian K. Garloch as its Trooper of the Year, entering him in the running for Ohio State Trooper of the Year.

Garloch, 28, of Caledonia, has been with the highway patrol since 2015 and has served at the Wapakoneta, Marion, and Delaware posts. The patrol reported last week that Garloch was selected for the recognition by his fellow troopers at the Delaware Post based on “his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.”

Garloch said he’s honored to be selected by his peers.

“There have been many exceptional troopers that have worked at the Delaware Patrol Post throughout the years, and to be named Delaware’s Post Trooper of the Year, it’s an honor,” Garloch said.

A two-time recipient of the Trooper of the Year award for the Delaware Post, Garloch said he’s less nervous this time around heading into the interview process for the state award.

“For my first interview in 2019, I was nervous as I did not know what to expect when interviewing, but due to my previous nomination, I have a good understanding of what to expect, so I wouldn’t say that I’m nervous this go around,” Garloch said. “The interview is a very positive interaction with district staff and just being selected post Trooper of the Year is a blessing.”

Garloch added he’s thankful for his family and the patrol.

“I’ve been fortunate to be raised within a highway patrol family, both my father and grandfather worked for the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” Garloch said. “Growing up around the highway patrol provided me with insight and a good support system that understands the challenges that law enforcement officers face.

“The highway patrol offers a great place of employment. Each day holds a different challenge, which makes it easy to come to work as every day is different.”

Garloch https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_6C35A8EA-A05A-4220-9940-E122E8062E23.jpeg Garloch

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.