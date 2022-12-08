Holding local sex offenders accountable

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it recently conducted an address check with registered sex offenders in the county and found the majority to be compliant.

The office issued a press release stating deputies — along with law enforcement professionals from Delaware County Adult Court Services, Delaware County Juvenile Court/Probation and the U.S. Marshals Service — conducted 40 unannounced residential compliance checks on registered sex offenders in the county.

Sex offenders are required to register their addresses with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for varying amounts of time. The purpose of the checks were to verify the registered individuals resided where they are registered.

The sheriff’s office said that of the 40 individuals that were checked, 38 were in compliance.

In regards to the two individuals not in compliance, the office said one was charged with failing to provide change of address, while the other individual is still being investigated.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer was one of the representatives from the sheriff’s office who conducted the residence checks.

“This operation shows our commitment to the safety of our community by making sure those who are required to comply with offender registration laws are regularly monitored,” Balzer said.

Mark Taglione, chief probation officer with Delaware County Adult Court Services, said the checks are important for several reasons.

“Through this multi-agency collaboration, residence verifications of those who are court ordered to do so were confirmed, thereby holding the individuals accountable and simultaneously helping to promote community safety,” Taglione said.

More information about the Sex Offender Registry, including information about how to sign up for alerts for when an offender moves into the area, visit tinyurl.com/392df8yb or sheriff.co.delaware.oh.us.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer and Delaware County Adult Court Services Chief Probation Officer Mark Taglione prepare to conduct compliance checks with registered sex offenders in the county on Dec. 2. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_Sheriff-s-Chief-Balzer-Adult-Court-Service-Chief-Taglione.jpg Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer and Delaware County Adult Court Services Chief Probation Officer Mark Taglione prepare to conduct compliance checks with registered sex offenders in the county on Dec. 2. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Local agencies conduct compliance checks

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

