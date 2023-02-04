DCDL app is useful tool when on the go

By Hannah Simpson

Glad You Asked

Here at the Delaware County District Library we’re always talking about how you can take the library with you wherever you go. Take our books or other items with you to your home, on vacation, or wherever your life may take you – just, you know, bring them back. Or use the digital library and load up your eReader or read on your phone. But an even more comprehensive way to take DCDL with you is to download our app!

Available for both iOS and Android systems, the DCDL app features all the information you need about the library, including location hours, access to the catalog, your account details, and easy ways to contact us.

One of the coolest features of the app is the ISBN scanner. If you’re out and about and you see a title you’d like to get from the library, just pull the scanner up on your phone, zap the barcode on the book, and we’ll take you to the item listing in our catalog! Reserve the title right that second or simply add it to your “bookshelf.” That’s a place within the “My Account” section of the app where you can make lists and keep track of your reading life.

A community favorite part of the app is the “My Library Card” feature. It has your library barcode built right into the app! So when you do make it in to the library to check out a book and realize you’ve forgotten your card or may have misplaced it, just pull out your phone and use the app to scan the barcode. No need to rifle through your wallet or your keyring looking for your card. It’s right there on your phone.

I’ve always believed you’re never really on your own when you’ve got a book with you, and that’s even more true when you can have the whole library in your pocket wherever you go!

Just visit delawarelibrary.org/app to download it today.

Here are some bestsellers you can reserve once you’ve downloaded the app:

• “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. All’s fair in love and chemistry. It’s 1960s California and there are certain things that women just don’t do. When scientist Elizabeth Zott finds herself the host of a television cooking show, she kicks off a revolution that does more than just challenge the status quo. You will fall in love with the cast of characters in this debut novel that has already been picked up as an Apple TV+ series.

• “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix. New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix takes on the haunted house in a hilarious and terrifying new novel that explores the way your past—and your family—can haunt you like nothing else…. Louise’s parents have passed away, and she’s returning to the small Southern town where she grew up to get their house ready to sell. It means she’ll have to spend time with her younger brother—and their old grudges make that a terrifying prospect. But childhood hurts pale in comparison to the dangers posed by what still lives inside the house

• “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham. For most of the last hundred years, Biloxi was known for its beaches, resorts, and seafood industry. But it had a darker side. Keith Rudy and Hugh Malco grew up in Biloxi in the sixties and were childhood friends, as well as Little League all-stars. But as teenagers, their lives took them in different directions. Keith’s father became a legendary prosecutor, determined to “clean up the Coast.” Hugh’s father became the “Boss” of Biloxi’s criminal underground. The two families were headed for a showdown, one that would happen in a courtroom.

• “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. A discarded painting in a junk pile, a skeleton in an attic, and the greatest racehorse in American history: from these strands, a Pulitzer Prize winner braids a sweeping story of spirit, obsession, and injustice across American history. Based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington, Horse is a novel of art and science, love and obsession, and our unfinished reckoning with racism.

• “Babel” by R.F. Kuang. 1828. Robin Swift, orphaned by cholera in Canton, is brought to London by the mysterious Professor Lovell. There, he trains for years in Latin, Ancient Greek, and Chinese, all in preparation for the day he’ll enroll in Oxford University’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation—also known as Babel. Babel is the world’s center for translation and, more importantly, magic. But knowledge obeys power, and as a Chinese boy raised in Britain, Robin realizes serving Babel means betraying his motherland. As his studies progress, Robin finds himself caught between Babel and the shadowy Hermes Society, an organization dedicated to stopping imperial expansion.