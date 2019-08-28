Vine and Bine Trail journey

For the last several years, I have found it difficult to drive anywhere south of state routes 36/37 in Delaware County. A lot of that has to do with my years of working traffic as well as working in large crowds. Well, that’s my story and I’m sticking to it! But, like the winter groundhog, I do venture out once in awhile to see what’s going on.

So, I’m off to the Bine Tour. I started the southern Delaware tour first. Now, beer is a little more to my taste. At the Nocterra Brewing Co, in old downtown Powell, it seems that its list of brews was as long as my right arm. I find it interesting to learn about the thought, science, and all the hard work that goes into a very refreshing beverage. I do not like a very heavy brew, but I do like some of the dark brews. I find the pale brews are a little more to my taste. The inside of their building is very cool and has the old industrial feel that I like. It’s all warm and inviting.

I like the name of the next place I visited. It’s the Olentangy River Brewing Company, which was the first brewing company in Lewis Center. A big bonus is that it partners with the Roosevelt Coffeehouse, which I find to be one of the best places in the world. All these places have their own twist and décor that I like.

I went through the breweries so fast that I didn’t have time to try the food they had to offer.

The next place I found was very interesting in that it had different food trucks come in. lll Mannered Brewing Company has a list of small Brew Batch, cider, wine and spirits. It also has a very nice looking fire pit on the patio that looked like a lot of fun. It’s warm and cozy and is located in Powell’s Neighborhood.

Now back to Delaware. Restoration Brew Worx is in downtown Delaware, and I like its interior with its rough, industrial look. I liked being able to see the brew tubes in the back room. Plus, for me, I can watch the chef prepare the food I have ordered.

Staas Brewing Company is the first brewery since prohibition. I always like finding some of Delaware’s old history. It has a list on tap with two English beer engines. It even has changing selections so the brew elite can come in and have something different.

The Old Dog Alehouse & Brewery Restaurant is a craft brewery. It also has a comfortable and inviting location. It has that old-world charm with a rugged look.

The patio gives you a wonderful look at the corner of William and Sandusky streets in downtown Delaware. (If you go there at just about dusk, you can sit out on the patio and watch as all the lights come on, in and outside of the different stores up and down the streets for as far as you can see.) This old building has always given me fond memories.

I find that I am more at home near where I grew up. Working in downtown Delaware left me with so many strong and happy memories. When I sit in these locations, I can think of the old stores and owners that used to be here. It is very hard to put into words. I find that the new owners have the same feeling for their locations and the history behind the scenes.

I feel the same about the Powell and Lewis Center areas, because I worked these areas before the southern building boom of the county. That was back when we were living in a one-horse town.

The history around Delaware is long and deep. All the above places take me back to those old days. I knew almost everyone in all the towns.

They have all left me with very good feelings. Delaware, Powell and Lewis Center have a lot to offer.

I hope you enjoyed my tour. I liked every place I visited. I plan to head back to these places and spend more time at each one. My goal is to eat my way across Delaware County!

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_IMG_0619-1.jpg

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.