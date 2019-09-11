Eating for pure joy of it

After doing the “Vine & Bine Trail,” I have been thinking a lot about food. I enjoy cooking, but most of all, I enjoy eating. There are some dishes that I excel at cooking, but others are questionable. I have to say that there are several places in Delaware where I very much enjoy eating.

I force myself to try different things at these places, but there are things at each place that I find too hard not to order.

While I am heading to one of my favorite eateries, I try to convince myself that I will try something different. But then, when I sit down, I order my favorites, which are: five cheese blend spaghetti with meat sauce, and, oh yes, meatballs. Also, beef chimichanga, mama’s French toast, or Sunday homestyle chicken, combo wings or boneless and bone in, and the traditional wings with fries. And their No. 1 single, small fry with iced tea. Also 8-ounce sirloin and baked potato with everything that’s running loose in the kitchen on it. Pizza with pepperoni and extra cheese, and an Italian sub. Those are just a few of the things I like.

Most of all, there are a lot of different places I enjoy eating. I love going with friends and family. We tell stories. Some true, some may not be so true, but I always enjoy the fellowship.

Now this brings me to people I have gotten to know from the Ashley area at the White Lily Church on Main Street. On Wednesdays, from 2 to 7 p.m., this local church has a meal that is hard to beat. For $5, you get your whole dinner. Each week they serve something different, such as either chicken and noodles, beef and noodles, ham loaf, chicken patty or ham. With each of these dinners, you will be served mashed potatoes and gravy, and a dinner roll.

And for dessert, they have homemade pies, and a cake, that are baked the day before. It’s your choice as to which one you would like to eat.

There could be five different kinds of pie, and one kind of cake. Their pies are so good, it can make your tongue slap your face. (You can go online to find what meal they are having.) I have found that I love the people who are running the meal. They are so nice, friendly and so hard working, and busy, it is hard for them to find time to visit. Barry is at the front door and will make you feel welcome. So, if you find a Wednesday evening with nothing on your list to do, travel to Ashley. Come in and say “Hi” to Barry and tell him that Loren sent you. And you will get to enjoy a good, home-cooked meal.

I hope you all have a peaceful week and get to go enjoy a meal at your favorite eatery.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/09/web1_IMG_0619.jpg

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.