Freedoms our forefathers fought for

I have to say how fortunate I have been, because as a young man, I got to travel to a lot of places. When I was much younger, I got to help a friend set up scuba shops in Central America and also in some areas in South America. With this experience, I got to meet and make friends with all kinds of people. It gave me a great respect for nature and just how beautiful this world is.

But, going to all these places and experiencing how wonderful most of them were, I was always very glad to come home and walk on American soil again. Although I got to see some of the better parts of these countries, I saw the ugly sides, too.

When I sit and watch the news, I see individuals running our country down by saying how much better other countries are. I wonder if they ever really looked beyond the resort where they were staying?

Please do not get me wrong, there is a lot of room to make improvements. For one, I feel we can be much kinder to the Earth. I have to say that with the technology we have today, we should be able to come up with something that would help all persons, without having thousands out of work. It needs to be a gradual change with the resources we already have.

Back to America. We need to look at the freedoms that have been handed to us. I can jump on my motorcycle and ride hundreds of miles just to eat a hot dog, or a pizza, or a steak. Just because I can!

I can go to the church of my faith, or sleep in. I can go to any corner store to buy whatever I need or want. I can jump in my car, with the family, and drive the USA, end to end, if I like. There are so many places in the world you could be arrested, or worse, if you tried any of these things. I have the right to disagree with you, but it seems there are those who think I do not have that right.

I enjoy my freedoms! I wish I could spread my experiences to everyone. It took me several years to understand what I have seen and learned. I have to say that when I returned home to Delaware, I felt peace in my soul. I knew I belonged here. I knew the pure joy of just walking into a store Or to drive down a paved street. Or to talk to friends. All the simple day-to-day things that go on without you really noticing.

I thank the veterans for giving me this freedom!

I hope all veterans can find some peace!

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

