Simple things are best

I find that doing the little things with my family is the most rewarding thing I have ever done. A few weeks ago, my wife, Carolee Conklin, and I went to the Columbus Expo Center to see the Antique Show. We walked around the center just talking and looking at different items.

It amazed me to see some of the old stuff we used to use. I believe that there was almost everything you could think of, and maybe something you haven’t thought of, there. I like talking to the dealers who are running their tables. I find it very interesting to know how they got into collecting as well as where they find their stuff. That is how Carolee and I started out the Christmas season.

Later, my younger son, Walter, and his wife, Morgan, were able to get a leave from the military to come home for four days. It was the first time in over a year that we were able to see both of them at once. Last year at Christmas, Morgan was stationed in Germany. During the past year, if Walter was off, Morgan had to work. I have to say that I miss them both so much, that sometimes it hurts. It was good to have them, and also our older son, Zack, and his family, over for dinner. I believe we had about 30 people at my nephew David and his wife, Wendy Pool’s home for Christmas dinner. I cannot tell anyone the enjoyment I received being able to have everyone there.

I have been incredibly fortunate to do the little things in life that a lot of people have never been able to do. I have been able to travel, scuba around half the world, get my pilot’s license, work a job that I loved, and even play in the snow in three different states.

I also got to take a few guitar lessons from a person who later became a national recording artist. He was also a wonderful song writer who gave me the love for the 12-string guitar. I felt he was a little weird, somewhat of a brainiac. His father was in the Air Force and reassigned, so I lost contact with him. Being much younger than he was, I kept my distance. I later wished I had gotten to know him much better.

Being able to spend time with family is the most rewarding thing I have ever done. I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and will also have a very good New Year.

Peace of heart to you all.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/01/web1_IMG_0619-1.jpg

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.