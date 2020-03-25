COVID-19 battle ends in the gut

Everyone’s immune system is being put to the test. The immune system is a combination of cells, blood vessels, and glands which defend and protect the body from disease. It’s purpose is to help regulate the body’s ability to attack and remove any harmful bacteria or viruses. The immune system is the body’s front line to fight disease.

Limiting social distance and exposure to harmful germs is the best offense. This enhances the body’s ability to avoid incoming bacteria and viruses to remain as healthy as possible.

More than 80% of the immune system is in the stomach. Swallowing the harmful virus eliminates the threat. A healthy gut is vital to kill COVID-19. Drinking plenty of fluids during the pandemic to wash the virus down into the acid and immune rich gastrointestinal system is the key to avoiding illness.

During times of stress, the helpful bacteria and the immune system are compromised. Food and fluid as medicine need to be a prime goal.

Probiotic foods support the immune system while protecting the body and killing off foreign bacteria and harmful viruses. Yogurt, kombucha, and kefir, as well as, probiotic supplements with the lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, and saccharomyces strains of biotics enhance immune function and other beneficial functions in the body.

Herbs and spices add flavor to our foods and boost the immune system. Ginger, thyme, and garlic have antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral effects. The fresher the better. Sage, oregano and lemon balm have been shown to fight against viruses and other harmful bacteria. These spices affect the ear, nose and throat area of the body where the COVID-19 virus enters.

Vitamin D boosts antiviral support. The elderly historically have a low vitamin D status. Sunshine is the prime source of this essential nutrient. Wild-caught fish, egg yolks and mushrooms increase vitamin D in the body.

Low vitamin C levels have increased susceptibility to viruses, infection and compromised immune health. Citrus, peppers, and berries eaten daily help to increase the vitamin C level. Since this is a water-soluble vitamin it needs to be replenished daily.

Other healthy measures can protect and strengthen the body’s fight against COVID-19. Get at least seven hours of sleep daily. Manage stress levels. Avoid smoking and secondhand smoke. Limit alcohol intake. Increase daily fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds. Take a probiotic in food or supplement tablets. Get some sunshine and exercise.

Foods that weaken the immune system contain sugar. Cakes, candy, pies, cookies, soda pop, and anything that has added sugar reduce the body’s ability to fight viruses and bacteria. Alcohol can also inhibit the immune system.

Foods that boost the immune system include citrus, bell peppers, broccoli, garlic, ginger, yogurt, almonds, turmeric, green and black tea, papaya, kiwi, poultry, sunflower seeds and shellfish. A balanced meal plan can protect the body from the inside to the outside.

Double the amount of water daily. Wash the suspected virus down into the gastrointestinal tract and let the battle begin. The virus will lose.

THEIR VIEW

Bobbie Randall Contributing columnist

Bobbie Randall is a registered, licensed dietitian, certified diabetes educator in Wooster, Ohio. Contact her at rbr3224@gmail.com.

