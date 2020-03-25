Political arena can be real head-shaker

I sometimes just shake my head. When I was a township trustee, I tried to do my best to serve the township’s residents. I listened to them. I tried my best to make life easier for them. And I did my best work for them.

But, I find that the state and national political arenas are filled with broken promises and wasteful spending. In my opinion, greed and corruption have become a normal day’s operation.

I also find it disturbing that the local political persons would support a person who has not done their job.

For the most part, they have been an absentee officer holder. That has somewhat of a mean spirit.

They have even changed legal documents. If they happen to be in their office when a citizen comes in, the citizens are treated as though they are being a real annoyance if they ask questions about their own legal documents.

As a politician, they are here to serve the public. You will never please everyone, but you are to help the majority. If you go to the office holder and ask a question, they should answer it to the best of their knowledge, or get an answer for you. They should not treat you like you are a dummy or that you are wasting their time.

I have always had a strong commitment to my community. Delaware has changed, but I still love my county. My family settled in this county. I served the county in law enforcement. My roots are here. We all need to remember where we came from.

Have a blessed day. Peace.

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

