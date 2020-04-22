Remember our frontline personnel

During the past few weeks, COVID-19 has caused havoc across our nation. We have looked to the health care personnel to carry the burden. This burden is causing a risk to their own lives, as well as putting stress on their own families.

Two young men, brothers, who graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, are on a frontline that you may not have thought about.

One is a Columbus police officer. While on duty, he handled a person who was a suspect in a domestic violence call who had a gun. The suspect was not allowed to have a gun because of being guilty of a previous felony.

So, the officer had to arrest this person. While placing this person in the back of the squad car, the suspect was coughing and breathing very hard. So, to be safe, the officer did not go home after work. After talking to his wife, he decided he should go to a hotel for a week so as not to expose himself to her or his young children.

Then, they decided his family should move in with his mother-in-law, so he could stay at home. This meant he would be away from his family during Easter. Plus, they had a vacation scheduled at that time because of his wife’s spring break from her teaching job. With all the virus situation, they had to cancel all their plans.

At this same time, his brother is assigned to a support unit for a Special Forces Unit. (I am not allowed to say anything about his assignment.) But, he was attending a promotion board over two weeks ago. One of the persons on the board had been exposed to a person that tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that, everyone on the board, including him, had to be quarantined for two weeks. His wife is also in the military, and they don’t see much of each other as it is.

Just think about being in your own house, by yourself, for two weeks. Not being able to go anywhere. Just have contact by phone or text.

There are so many people on our frontlines working countless hours: truck drivers, medical personal saving lives every day, fire and police personnel still trying to maintain our safety, and store workers keeping us fed.

These people deserve our support and respect. Bless them all.

I am aware of the situations of these two brothers, because they are my sons.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_IMG_0619.jpg

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.