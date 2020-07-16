Time has come to enjoy retirement

After years of working long hours, through all kinds of weather (sometimes as many as 30 hours without stopping), I have put it all behind me. It was a very scary thought. After all, I’ve been working at least 40 hours a week since I was 16 years old.

On June 30, 2020, I sold my business. It was getting harder and harder to keep up with all the demands, such as computer updates, and more and more demands to computerize everything. A small businessman needs to have an IT department just to keep up with all the changes. I swear that I no sooner figure out how to use a program, and someone changes it. Why don’t they just leave it alone?

For the last few years, I have been living much further from my business. It has been manageable, but it had become more and more of a barrier. It is 15 miles from my door to the location of my business. It really doesn’t seem very far, but try making five trips in one day. I know everyone’s name at the gas station. Not only their first name, but their children’s names, too. I find myself going in circles some days. Also, being the sole owner, it is hard to get away, because I am on call 24 hours a day.

I find I have been putting my health behind me, maybe not going to the doctor when I should. I don’t have the time, and I’m afraid I may be put out of commission for several days. Do not get me wrong, I loved all the jobs I have had over the years.

But, I wish I could have stayed on the farm longer, as I got older. Life seemed better there. I have worked over 50 years full-time at one thing or another. I retired from one job to take on a much bigger one. So, for me, it is time to hang up the gun belt, and my tool belt, and put the mower away for the last time. Then, I can sell all the blasted trucks I have.

Working has molded me over the years. I have tried to be good natured, enjoy life, and be flexible. I am trying very hard not to be cynical, and to get a little closer to God. You might say, I need to “Stop and Smell the Roses.”

I have a motorcycle that needs to be ridden, a fishing boat that needs a fishing trip, and a very large train set that needs an engineer. There is life out there, and I hope to see more of it, before it is over. I may even take a little more time to write. I hope you enjoy my ramblings.

Have a good day, and stop to enjoy your life, too!

PEACE

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

