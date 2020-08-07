100 microns to tens of trillions

You begin life at 100 microns in diameter. That is smaller than the dot above an “i” or the period at the end of a sentence. Does this cell that is smaller than a dot have any significance? Does it have any value?

That one cell has all the information needed to construct the 200 different types of cells that produce tens of thousands of proteins that cause the tens of trillions of cells in the adult body to work together.

Here are three reasons that we know that something smaller than a dot on an “i” has value.

First, the Bible says that we are created in the image of God (Genesis 1:26). It appears to me, that the complexity of human life is not an accident. Information comes from intelligence. The architecture of information in the human body shows us that a supreme intelligence created us. Being designed in the image of the supreme being is a beautiful thought and elevates our significance.

Second, God cares about each one of us personally. God’s word teaches us that God knows us, calls us by name, and cares about us (Isaiah 43:1-2). Jesus said that he came to give us a super-abundant life. A name establishes identity. God knows us. We are more than trillions of cells working to sustain a body. We have a soul, a personality and purpose in life. God knows the deepest thoughts of our soul, and He still loves us.

Third, God traded the life of His son for us. We are redeemed (bought back) at a high cost. Jesus chose to die on the cross for our sins (I Peter 2:24). It is a magnificent reminder of our worth to God that He gave His son for us. Every human life has value because we are created in the image of God who cares for each of us personally, and He has demonstrated that our value is equal to the value of His son, Jesus.

In challenging times, it is good to know that God has created us and chosen us by name and bought us back into His family. We are all valuable in God’s eyes, and we should cherish every person on the planet as God does.

Jesus said: You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself. — Luke 10:27 (NASB95)

A small dot becomes a highly intricate life form with a unique personality and a soul that is looking for significance. God says that little dot is special. You are special, and you have value. From this place of value, we can love those around us.

By Dr. Bob Swanger Your Pastor Speaks

Dr. Bob “Doc” Swanger is the lead pastor of the River Church in a Barn in Delaware. He has a doctorate in Apologetics. He is a stage 4 melanoma cancer survivor and is over 10 years past his life expectancy. Doc was widowed in 2018 and is recently remarried to Mayumi Swanger. He has 13 children (six natural, two internationally adopted, five foster/adoptive children) and eight grandchildren. You can learn more about Doc at www.RiverBarn.org.

