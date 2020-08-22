Biden-Harris ticket wrong for Black Americans

With the presidential election approaching fast, Americans must be reminded of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s history on race relations.

As Biden often says, “Look at my record, man” — and here it is.

Political expediency was the name of the game for Biden, not race relations.

Over the years, Biden’s words and actions reveal he was eager to do anything to advance his political career, including befriending segregationists. His new running mate, Kamala Harris, has even called him out for this shameful behavior.

Early on in his political career, Biden supported and boasted about his relationships with Senate Democrat segregationists, including a former klansman, West Virginia Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd.

Byrd, who acquired the title of Exalted Cyclops, was a recruiter for the KKK.

In Biden’s eulogy at Byrd’s funeral in 2010, he said, “…he was a friend, he was a mentor, and he was a guide.”

By the way, Byrd filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act for over 14 hours. Let that sink in.

There was also Biden’s other senate segregationist pal, former Mississippi Sen. James Eastland, who felt Blacks were part of “an inferior race.”

Mike Wallace interviewed Eastland in 1957 and introduced him, saying he believes that “negroes and whites should live in peace but separately — separate schools, separate restaurants, separate theaters now and forever.”

Herman Talmadge, a former Georgia governor and senator, was also Biden’s good friend.

Last year, Biden recalled his relationship with Talmadge at a New York City fundraising event, telling the crowd, “(He was) one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys. Well, guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done.”

While governor, Talmadge staunchly opposed the Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court and promised, “There will never be mixed schools while I am governor.”

Although Biden fondly reminisced about Talmadge, back in the day, the NAACP considered him the “enemy of the Negro people.”

Outside of his Senate circle of segregationist friends, Biden complimented well-known racist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, who supported Jim Crow policies during the Civil Rights Movement.

Wallace fought hard against desegregation and is remembered, among other disgusting things, for standing in the doorway of an Alabama university in 1963 to keep two Black students from entering.

Biden praised Wallace in 1975, saying, “I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace — someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right.”

Wallace heaped praise upon Biden as well calling him “one of the outstanding young politicians of America” — something Biden proudly bragged about.

By the way, Wallace once declared in an inaugural speech, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” But Biden would like you to forget those details.

Today, none of the above bothers Biden’s vice presidential running mate, California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris.

Last year, Harris, who is Black, personally and harshly criticized Biden on the debate stage over his chummy relationship with known segregationists. Biden’s pals would have tried to prevent her from attending a segregated school.

But Harris brushed aside Biden’s controversial relationship with racists as if their testy exchange never happened on the debate stage, and giddily accepted his offer as his running mate.

But no matter. Harris is a shameless progressive career politician and, along with Biden, will do anything for power. She is the definition of phony.

The Biden-Harris ticket is filled with hypocritical views on race, but it’s a secondary matter for both politicians in their quest for political power.

By Pastor Darrell Scott Guest columnist

Pastor Darrell Scott is the co-founder of the New Spirit Revival Center and serves as a co-chair of the Black Voices for Trump coalition advisory board. He resides in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

