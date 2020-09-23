Are people dying like flies around you? Without the primal screams of the media, and the health Nazi behavior of DeWine & Co., life would be going on pretty much as usual, wouldn’t it? It is sadly quite normal for people in fragile health to succumb to a flu or virus. A “bad” flu can cut a swathe through even healthy people. Are we so eager for an illusion of total safety that we are willing to give up much of what makes life meaningful? And force the young and the old into lonely exile and despair?

We are inundated with enormous disease and death numbers of uncertain meaning. The flood seems designed to overwhelm and render us numb. The powers-that-be apparently hope that we will all just roll over and surrender any claim to control over our lives. Many have done just that: obeying orders, disappearing behind masks, hunkering down, and waiting patiently to be released from involuntary servitude.

For those of a more inquiring mind, here are two simple numbers: 1) the median age of a “COVID death,” which in Ohio is 80 (CDC), and 2) the average Ohio life expectancy, which is just 77, three years fewer (Amy Bush Stevens of the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, Dec. 8,2019, NPR). These numbers give a clear picture of the negligible impact that this virus has on years lived. They are not calculated in the same way, but they do offer a broad-brush picture of life and death in Ohio.

We won’t abuse those figures to claim that the virus extends life by three years, as that would be clearly absurd, but if the tables were turned, some less scrupulous political hack would surely try – “every year of every life is precious” and so on. This attitude would only refer to potential SARS-CoV-2 casualties, of course. Don’t get the idea that all lives matter or baby lives matter or anything like that. Deaths from other neglected health problems don’t count, either. Or deaths of despair.

The “COVID death” count itself is essentially meaningless, except for our local Delaware General Health District (DGHD) figures, which seem carefully curated. First, the CDC broadened the death certificate cause of death to include any death that may have involved this virus, with or without a confirmed test diagnosis, and regardless of other significant health issues. Nationally, nearly all, 94% of “covid deaths” had multiple comorbidities (CDC). Obviously, this obscures the actual cause of death.

Apparently, the manipulation of death certificates was not sufficiently inflationary, so another thumb on the scale was added. Qualifying hospitals were offered $76,975 for every eligible admission in the first round of distributions, and $50,000 in the second (“HHS to begin distributing… July 17, HHS.gov). Remember that hospitals were not allowed to offer most other kinds of care. Would anyone imagine that these arrangements would fail to produce some nice big numbers?

Then there is the almost laughable unreliability of the tests. Among many other examples is that of our governor flipping from negative to positive in the course of a single day. The lack of symptoms in so many, who test positive for active virus, is another indicator of likely false positives. The CDC’s “gold standard” RT-PCR test works by making 30-40 copies of viral gene fragments. The initial amount of virus may be insignificant, but by multiplying it enough times, the process can generate enough to trigger a positive diagnosis. This gene-copying method has never been validated as a diagnostic tool and ignores the necessity of correlating the amount of a pathogen with the level of disease, one of the standard medical rules for identifying the cause of an infectious diseases, aka Koch’s Postulates.

There are also questions about whether this genetic test is able to reliably distinguish between SARS-2 and the original SARS, which are genetically 79% identical. Even common cold coronaviruses are 40-50% identical, and very common (The Scientist: Does the Common Cold Protect…, Healthline.com, Apr.29). Two studies of unexposed subjects have found an immune system response to SARS-2 in a significant fraction, indicating cross-reactivity with a prior infection, likely to be one mentioned above (ibid).

The relentless emphasis on the increase in cases and cumulative totals is more meaningless theater. Why? Because, 1) with ongoing testing, new cases will always be discovered, so an increase is guaranteed, and 2) contrary to normal usage, a health department “case” is simply a positive test result, not a sick person. In the Delaware General Health District, only 3% of positive cases (46 out of 1459) were ever hospitalized (Gazette, Sept. 1). Even more interesting, of the 624 in quarantine, only 1 was in the hospital.

One out of 624 yields a hospitalization rate of only 0.16%, a huge drop from the 3% average rate. If the 624 positive results are valid, which is doubtful, this disease has either lost potency or is being treated more effectively. It is certainly true that effective treatment protocols have been developed.

If treatment is begun in the early stages of disease, SARS-2 need no longer be feared. One such protocol involves hydroxychloroquine, which certain operators have tried to shelve for what can only be described as political reasons. First found to be effective against SARS, HCQ was the logical go-to for SARS-2. The evidence for both its long-term safety and its virus-disabling properties is so strong, that to refuse to offer it to patients would be an abrogation of the Hippocratic Oath (White Paper on Hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD, americasfrontlinedoctors.com, offers an extensive summary of global research).

There are other aspects to discuss, like the “excess” death attribution, the theater of mask wearing, and the mental health effects of shutdowns and isolation, but those will have to wait for another day.

Guebert https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Guebert.jpeg Guebert

By Deborah Kruse Guebert Guest Columnist

Delaware resident Deborah Kruse Guebert is a longtime educator who has taught in Europe and currently tutors students in mathematics in the local area.

Delaware resident Deborah Kruse Guebert is a longtime educator who has taught in Europe and currently tutors students in mathematics in the local area.