Find glory by accepting Christ into your heart

Christ in you, the hope of glory (Colossians 1:27). How does that happen? How do you get Christ in you? You accept Christ into your heart. Hearing the Word of God, the truth of the gospel. Then He comes into your heart like a seed in good ground. Christ will reside in you, and as your faith grows, as a seed in the ground grows, you will receive power. Power in the form of healing, miracles, abounding love, grace, mercy, kindness, humbleness of mind, longsuffering and forgiveness. Too good to be true? Not really, He now lives in you, you and Christ are one.

Jesus is the savior of the world. 1 Corinthians 2:9 says, “eye has not seen, ears have not heard, the things which God has prepared for those who love him.” Psalm 17:8 says, “He will keep you as the apple of His eye. Hebrews 11:1 reveals that faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Christ in you! Be careful for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving make your requests known to God (Philippians 4:6). To know the love of Christ, which exceeds knowledge, that you will be filled with the fullness of God. Christ in you!

A final story from Luke 7:38 as described by the late Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke:

“A prostitute once came tripping into a banquet, eyeing up the men. Jesus was there. Their eyes met. She, the used and dirtied harlot. He, divine love incarnate, the ancient miracle again began. Wonder swept over her, catching her breath, as if she had glimpsed the shores of some promised land across the wild cold waters of her life. Surprised by joy, music within her, no ear had ever heard, she wept with relief, stooped, kissed Christ’s shoeless feet. Her reddened lips and tears mingled with rouge and mascara marking his pure flesh.

“She gasped — had she defiled Him? She must wipe off such stains but with what? Her hair, her glory and seduction. Then from the folds of her dress she produced the most expensive of her tools of trade, kept for her wealthiest of her lusting clients — richly perfumed ointment. She covered it thickly over his feet. It sanctified it and her. Fragrance permeated the whole house, the odor of God’s eternal love. It reaches us, today. Yes, Jesus truly changes people. Jesus saves. Just Jesus.”

By John Riggs Your Pastor Speaks

John & Adora Riggs are active missionaries to El Salvador and live in Delaware.

