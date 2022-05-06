Healing, miracles remain possible

“Verily, verily, I say unto you, he that believes on me, the works that I do, shall he do also; and greater (meaning more) works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.” — John 14:12

Where did the gifts of healing and miracles go? The Bible does not say or teach that these gifts have ended. They are still available to all who seek them. When you receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit you receive the personality of Jesus. He possesses your being.

2 Corinthian 6:16 says, “As god says, I will dwell in them and walk in them.” This admittance of the Spirit of Jesus into your heart and life is His desire. When you receive the Baptism of the Holy Spirit you will have a new love for mankind. 2 Corinthians 13:5, “examine yourselves, whether you be in faith;”

God is a miracle God. God is a miracle. Jesus is a miracle. His birth was a miracle. His death was a miracle, and His resurrection from the grave was a miracle. His ascension was a miracle. Healing and miracles are a demonstration of the living, vital power of God, that is available to men and women of God. Jesus told the early disciples, and us, to not only share the Gospel but that we are to demonstrate its power. What would draw your attention; someone preaching salvation or someone laying hands on the sick and seeing them healed?

My wife and I have prayed for people at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger, OWU, Millers Country Gardens, Kohl’s, the YMCA and more. I cannot remember all of the places and opportunities we have had but God supplied healing and miracles each time. Our faith in the Lord and compassion for people brings healing and miracles.

We had a neighbor who used a walker. One day as I talked to him he related the problems he had with balance and lack of feeling in his legs, and then he told me he was a retired pastor. I asked him if he believed God could give him back balance and feeling in his legs? He laughed and said, “I suppose.” I believe the Full Gospel! I believe everything in the Bible is true and for today. I took my neighbors hands off his walker and held onto them. I asked God to heal him and give him balance, and I started to walk with him. No walker! He walked by himself. We went about 30 feet and he was smiling and full of joy.

Another time at a church picnic I noticed a couple eating all alone. I went over and started talking with them. The man just smiled and his wife told me he was deaf. I asked if I could pray for his ears. She said yes, so I laid my hands on his ears and asked God to open them. He snapped alert and motioned that he could hear in his right ear. I prayed next for his left ear but nothing happened. Then I caught my wife’s attention and I told her what had happened and what still needed to happen. She laid hands on the left ear and God opened his ear and he could hear with both ears! I don’t always understand the “why” but I knew God wants us to be healed and well. My wife was in Kroger and noticed a woman on an electric wheelcart who was having difficulty reaching items that were too high. She helped her with the items and then asked what problem was causing her to use a wheelcart. She was having trouble with walking and both rotator cuffs were torn. She couldn’t lift her arms. She agreed to prayer, and after prayer, all the pain was gone and she had full range of motion in her arms, and she was completely healed. The lady got up, walked normally and raised her arms high to celebrate her miracle.

Another one of many healings occurred when we were visiting the Noah’s Ark in Kentucky. A man was there with his church group. He was limping and walking with a cane. I asked if his church had prayed for him and he said “no.” I asked if I could pray for him and he agreed, and when I did, he was instantly healed. He was able to walk normally without any pain and didn’t need the cane any longer. He rejoiced!

We ask and God supplies the healing. Healing and miracles were given to us 2,000 years ago at the cross.

1 Peter 2:24 says, “Who (Jesus) his own self bore our sins in his own body on the cross, that “we” being dead to sin should live unto righteousness; by whose stripes we are healed.”

By John Riggs Your Pastor Speaks

John & Adora Riggs are active missionaries to El Salvador and live in Delaware.

