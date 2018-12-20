Angels come in all sizes

This is a true story of something that took place about 20 years ago.

I was in my little mouse-house of an office at the old courthouse, working through the day’s usual amount of recordings. In just a few seconds of time, everything I was worrying about changed from being rather small, to being something very large. One of the women from the back office came in my little mouse-house of an office and said something about there being a big mistake in the computer work. Big mistake. And that I had to come back and look at it right away. So, after a big sigh, I followed her back to her desk. She proceeded to explain something that meant there would be tons of work that would have to be done over. You have to realize that we barely had time to do all the work of the day, without having to do over any of our work from past days. As I stood near her desk, I was aware of the other persons in the room looking and listening to all that was transpiring between the two of us.

There was no doubt about it, this was an impossible situation. I remember the sickening feeling I had as I stood there. I couldn’t even think of the next step to take. Knowing that all eyes were on me, I knew I had to act.

Just as I felt my blood pressure was as high as it could possible go, one of the women from the front office stepped in my line of vision and said that there was a woman at the front desk who insisted on speaking to me at that very minute. I don’t remember what possessed me to leave to go see her, but I did.

When I got to the front office, there stood a very short, stout lady with curly gray hair, who was wearing a cotton housedress. She had a smile on her face and asked to speak to me in private. So, we went into my little mouse-house of an office, and I told her to sit in the rocker, while I sat sideways at my desk. First she asked to take my hand, and while holding it, she said something that I will have to paraphrase here. “There is nothing you have to worry about. What you are going through right now will be taken care of immediately. You have nothing to worry about at all.” What did she just say?

How could she have known that I had a very serious problem in the back room? There is just no way she could have known. And as I said those words to her, she just added that everything would be fine. As I stared into her aged eyes, I found myself saying, “You are an Angel, aren’t you!”

She just smiled. Out of the corner of my eye, I could see the small wooden angel that I always kept sitting on a shelf in my office. So, I got up and put it in her hand as a gift for her words to me. I had just said the words of thanks to her, and she got up and walked out of the office. And with a feeling of confidence, I walked back to the back room. When I got to the place where they were still all waiting to see what was going to happen next, we called the computer company and told them what had gone wrong. They said that they could fix it on their end, and not to worry about it at all!

Walking back to my little mouse-house of an office, it felt like my feet weren’t touching the floor. Was she an Angel? I never knew of anything like that happening before. The very next day, when I returned to my office from lunch, I found a small block of wood sitting on my desk. It has six angels painted on it, and also these words were printed on it, “Angels come in all sizes.”

The above experience all happened about 20 years ago. I remember it as though it was yesterday. I had never seen that short smiling lady before or since. Was she an Angel? If so, she had taken a potentially impossible problem and fixed it, as her mission on Earth. I have always kept that piece of wood with the little angels on it, in the living room of my home. And I continue to wonder about that miracle that walked into my life that day.

We have now come to a season in our lives when we see a lot of angels, whether on Christmas cards, in church, or in store windows. Do you think you may have ever seen an angel? If not, just think about the words on that block of wood, “Angels come in all sizes.”

By Kay Conklin Contributing columnist

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.

