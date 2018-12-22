DCDL staff enjoys giving back

It’s that time of year when people feel good reaching into their pocketbooks to support a cause that they hold near and dear to their hearts. At the Delaware County District Library, our staff also loves to give back to the communities where we live. The staff Special Thanks and Recognition (STAR) committee facilitates these gifts.

Throughout the year, STAR contributes to a fund called DCDL Gives Back. A few quarters here and there collected in all four of our branch breakroom snack boxes really make a difference! Additionally, staff give their own donations to support the season’s designated cause.

So far this year our staff has given almost $500 to community organizations like United Way of Delaware County’s Strengthening Families Initiative, the Delaware County Humane Society, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Foster Care Adopt-A-Child program. It is one of my biggest joys of the year to shop for these children and provide them gifts from their wish list. The year isn’t finished yet, and we’ve still got more to give.

As a quick programming note, all library locations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We will also be closing early on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and remain closed all New Year’s Day. Otherwise, we’re still running on our regular operating hours and we’ve got plenty to do.

Whether you stop in to pick up an audiobook for your road trip (Santa did that just earlier this week – check out the pictures on our Facebook page!) or you bring the kids to one of our Winter Break at the Library programs, we’re here to help supplement your holiday cheer.

We’ve checked out a lot of things to you in 2018! Here’s a list of the most popular DVDs checked out from Delaware Library in 2018, counting down from number five.

5. Justice League. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

4. Darkest Hour. During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds.

3. Thor: Ragnarok. Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.

2. The Hitman’s Body Guard. The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time.

1. Coco. In Disney-Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Héctor becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and tradition.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-2.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!