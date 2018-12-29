DCDL to host Noon Year’s Eve

While you’re taking the time to slow down and enjoy the holiday season and winter break with your family, we’re only getting started at the Delaware County District Library. In our tradition, when students are on break from school, we’re here to provide enrichment, engagement, and entertainment for the whole family.

Winter Break at the Library begins this Monday, Dec. 31, at the Delaware Main and Orange Branch libraries. Even though the library will close early that day at 5 p.m. to ring in the New Year, we’ll have a party for your young ones (and adults, too) who can’t stay up late that we like to call Noon Year’s Eve. This special tradition invites kids to the library at 11:30 a.m. for crafts, activities and a special countdown to the “noon” year! It’s all the fun of the later celebration without the sleeplessness.

All DCDL locations will close for New Year’s Day, but then we’ll continue with the Winter Break festivities at both the Delaware and Orange branches on Wednesday, Jan. 2, and throughout the rest of the week.

At the Orange Branch Library, stop by each day at 2 p.m. for activities like Art in a Bag (Wednesday), Melted Snowman Slime (Thursday), and a Pixar Shorts Indoor Picnic on Friday. The Delaware Main Library has open play times for drop-in activities like Snowman Slime on Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m., LEGO Free Build on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and a Play-Doh Party all day Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To see everything that’s happening this winter at your Delaware Library, visit delawarelibrary.org/event and check out our event calendar by date, location or age group. We’ve got all you need to make this winter a memorable one.

Thank you for reading “Glad You Asked” this year, and I hope you and your family have a Happy New Year. See you in 2019!

I’ll continue our theme from last week and provide you the list of the top five most popular fiction titles checked out from DCDL in 2018. Happy Reading.

5. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts. A group of survivors navigate trauma and recovery challenges in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a movie theater, an event that inspires a career in law enforcement, triggers devastating PTSD and gives way to an escaped killer’s plot to orchestrate an event with an even higher death toll.

4. “Princess” by James Patterson. When Princess Caroline, third in line to the British throne, hires Jack Morgan to find a close friend before the media finds out, he knows the princess is hiding something.

3. “Twisted Prey” by John Sanford. Federal marshal Lucas Davenport confronts an old nemesis in U.S. senator Taryn Grant, a rich psychopath who he has resolved to bring to justice for her role in three murders that he cannot prove.

2. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson. A series of shootings in San Francisco and a tip from a reluctant confidential informant lead Sergeant Lindsay Boxer to uncover disturbing activities within the police department, a situation that is further complicated by Lindsay’s worsening medical problems.

1. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci. While Amos and his journalist friend Alex visit Alex’s sister in Baronville, Pennsylvania, Amos discovers two dead men in a nearby house, but finds the police and unseen forces are stonewalling the investigation.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

