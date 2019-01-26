Digital book loans at all-time high

Sixty-five public library systems exceeded 1 million or more digital book loans in 2018 – the most ever to reach this milestone. Digital book loans include ebooks, audiobooks, and even magazines. Many Ohio public library cardholders utilize Libby or OverDrive apps to check materials out of the Ohio Digital Library.

Within this “million checkout club” includes two library systems that exceeded 5 million digital checkouts, and five libraries over four million – including the Ohio Digital Library. This year’s checkouts even exhibit a 20 percent increase over past years.

Whether you prefer to listen to an audiobook from your phone or read an ebook from your Kindle, the Libby and OverDrive apps help keep your digital checkouts in one easy-to-use space. Titles that you’ve requested automatically show up on your virtual bookshelf once they’re available. Similarly, you don’t have to worry about books being overdue because they will automatically return back to the Ohio Digital Library once their checkout limit has been reached.

While there is still the traditional queue that you might wait in for a title, the list moves quickly and there are easy search filters to find content that is “available now.”

To find the Ohio Digital Library, just download one of the aforementioned apps and enter your library card number, or visit www.delawarelibrary.org. Enjoy these popular ebook and audiobook titles from 2018.

• “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Fighting an ugly custody battle with an artistic tenant who has little regard for the strict rules of their progressive Cleveland suburb, a straitlaced family woman who is seeking to adopt a baby becomes obsessed with exposing the tenant’s past, only to trigger devastating consequences for both of their families.

• “Origin” by Dan Brown. After an event at which futurist Edmond Kirsch is to announce a groundbreaking discovery erupts into chaos, Robert Langdon rushes to Barcelona to locate a cryptic password that will reveal Kirsch’s secret before it is lost forever.

• “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. Learning that her grandmother was a victim of the corrupt Tennessee Children’s Home Society, attorney and aspiring politician Avery Stafford delves into her family’s past and begins to wonder if some things are best kept secret.

• “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. When her volatile, former POW father impulsively moves the family to mid-1970s Alaska to live off the land, young Leni and her mother are forced to confront the dangers of their lack of preparedness in the wake of a dangerous winter season.

• “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn. After the Russells move in next door, Anna Fox, a recluse, finds her world crumbling when she witnesses something she shouldn’t.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library's web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org.

