Visit DCDL for tax help

By now, you should have received your formal tax documents and you’re beginning to gather the rest of the information you need for tax time. Whether it’s notifications of charitable giving, work W2s or other applicable forms, you’ll be swimming in legalese. Thankfully, the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) has some tools to help you with your preparations this year.

When it comes to tax forms, libraries now only receive the new 1040 forms. There are no 1040 A or 1040 EZ forms distributed at this time. The State of Ohio does not send paper forms to libraries at all. Additionally, libraries only receive a limited number of instruction books for IRS federal taxes and the State of Ohio.

To help patrons access any forms needed, all DCDL locations will print one copy of any form or schedule at no charge. We will also print up to 10 pages of instructions. Additional print needs will be charged at the regular library rates.

At delawarelibrary.org/taxes, patrons will find information for tax preparation services, including locations, times, and numbers to call to book appointments.

One such service, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, offers free tax help to people who generally make $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. The VITA program also partners with the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program to provide free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those ages 60 and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors. These sites are located at the Willis Resource Center, Goodwill of Delaware, and the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Similarly, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to-moderate income-tax payers, especially those ages 50 and older, as part of the TCE program. Our very own Orange Branch Library is currently accepting appointments on Fridays between 9:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. between now and April 12. Interested individuals can call 740-549-2665 to make a reservation. Other AARP Tax-Aide sites include the Andrews House and SourcePoint.

Reservations for all tax assistance programs are filling quickly. Whatever tax needs you may have this year, stop by your local library and let us assist you as we can or point you in the right direction. We’re always glad you asked.

Walk in someone else’s shoes for a while as you gather your paperwork and read these recent biography and memoir releases.

• “The Annotated Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant” by Ulysses S. Grant; edited by Elizabeth D. Samet. The classic 1885 autobiography of America’s 18th president has been freshly updated with vivid footnotes, maps, and illustrations. Samet’s insightful introduction discusses Grant’s literary influences, including Washington Irving and John Wesley.

• “Late-Life Love” by Susan Gubar. Step into the bittersweet realities of aging as faced by self-described “antique lovers” and retired English professors, New York Times columnist Susan Gubar (70) and her husband Don Gray (87). Topics include the couple’s difficult decision to downsize; their reduced mobility and health issues; Gubar’s “resounding retort” to ageism.

• “Kitchen Yarns: Notes on Life, Love, and Food” by Ann Hood. A moving and amusing essay collection from bestselling author Ann Hood (The Knitting Circle) that chronicles her love of food in times of both celebration and catharsis. Recipes include lemon meringue pie, “doctored” ramen, Italian meatballs, and Indiana fried chicken.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

