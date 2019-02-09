Library booking blind dates

Have you ever gone on a blind date – with a book? The Delaware County District Library is celebrating the spirit of Valentine’s Day this coming week in a variety of ways. Perhaps the most unique way is taking a book from our Powell Branch Library on a blind date.

The staff at the Powell Branch has wrapped books for young readers in packaging (tied up with string!), and they’ve added only a few basic details about what might be underneath. For example, you could see that the book is intended for babies and is about Ginger the Gnome. Other than that, it’s up to you to decide if you want to check out this book for a blind date. Who knows? You could discover a lifetime of love with a particular author, illustrator, or genre who you never knew before.

Also at the Powell Branch on Monday, Feb. 11, there will be a special Valentine Storytime at 6:30 p.m. for young children and their caregivers. This specially themed storytime will feature stories, songs, and crafts with plenty of hearts, hugs and love.

Children attending the Orange Branch Library’s monthly Bubble Storytime on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. will enjoy a special candy theme for this month. Though we won’t have any of the Necco conversation hearts, it’s sure to be a sweet night.

If cooking (or eating) is the fastest way to your heart, then there are several opportunities this week with the Ostrander and Orange branch cookbook clubs meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, at 7 p.m.

This past Monday, the Audio Publishers Association announced its finalists for the annual Audie Awards, given to the best of the best audiobooks published in 2018. Finalists are grouped into categories by genre. To stick with our walk down Lovers’ Lane, take a listen to some of these finalists in the Romance category.

• “Hello Stranger (The Ravenels)” by Lisa Kleypas. Dr. Garrett Gibson, England’s only female physician, and Ethan Ransom, a former Scotland Yard detective with mysterious loyalties, share a one-night stand before becoming embroiled in a dangerous mission that is complicated by their growing feelings for one another.

• “Possession (Explicitly Yours)” by Jessica Hawkins. Lola Winters doesn’t think she can escape her life as a waitress—until she receives a shocking proposition from a handsome stranger. Wealthy businessman Beau Olivier is willing to do anything to have Lola for a night…but what if he doesn’t want to say goodbye in the morning?

• “Shadow and Ice (Gods of War)” by Gena Showalter. The most ruthless Earth-defending warrior in All War history risks his lifetime struggle for freedom from slavery in his unlikely alliance with a street-tough human who is inadvertently drawn into an ancient war.

• “The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory. Stranded together in an elevator during a power outage, Drew and Alexa agree to pose as a couple at an ex’s wedding and discover afterwards that they are unable to forget each other.

On a formal note to the public, the DCDL Board of Trustees will have a meeting this Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 8 a.m. in the Delaware Main Library board room. The trustees will meet for the purpose of discussing public sector building requirements with an attorney. No other business will be conducted.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-1.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!