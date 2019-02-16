It’s not too early for gardening

All this rain and snow has been contributing to my cabin fever. Fortunately, gardening catalogues are arriving in the mail with page after page of beautiful color photographs. The sight of a bright green zucchini or a juicy scarlet tomato really livens up my day.

If you are like me and having trouble keeping up your spirits, mark your calendar for the upcoming workshop, “Preparing for the Upcoming Gardening Season.” This free workshop is sponsored by the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District and the Ohio State University Extension (OSUE) Master Gardeners.

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Powell Municipal Building, 47 Hall St. in Powell, for this informative evening event. The workshop will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following topics will be covered:

• Getting the most for your money when buying soil

• Protecting gardens from nuisance wildlife

• Identifying undesirable pests

• Composting

• Enhancing your gardening experience

Soil testing kits will be provided to all attendees. The speakers for the evening include Dona Rhea with the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District and Nora Hiland with the Delaware County OSUE Master Gardeners. The workshop is free; however, reservations are requested. The deadline to register is Feb. 27. Call 740-368-1921 today, because even though it doesn’t seem like it, spring is just around the corner!

Conservation ideas and upcoming programs including our tree and shrub seedling sale, future workshops, and scholarships for high school students can be found on the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District’s website at www.delawareswcd.org. You can also follow us on Facebook.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/02/web1_DELAWARE-SWCD-LOGO-copy-2.jpg

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.