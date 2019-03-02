New DCDL trustee sought

As longtime readers have surely seen in this column before, the Delaware County District Library holds our volunteers in the highest regard. Volunteers help complete day-to-day tasks around the library, participate in the Friends of the Library through book sales and author events, and help make critical decisions to govern the library.

Yes, the library’s seven-member board of trustees, appointed by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners and the judges of the Delaware County Common Pleas Court, serve as volunteers without compensation. These individuals serve a seven-year term and are charged with setting library policy, supervising the director and fiscal officer, approving the library’s budget and financial practices, and creating strategic plans.

The trustees come from various backgrounds and hold diverse skill sets. Some have worked in libraries, others in law, and much beyond. No matter their background, they hold one common ground – to govern the library and faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of trustee of the library to the best of their abilities. These words are part of an oath each trustee takes at the beginning of their term.

Currently, the Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees has one vacancy, and applications are currently being accepted. This seat is appointed by the judges of the common pleas court and will complete an unfulfilled term by former trustees Denise Martin and Lori Saviers. The term has only 10 months remaining and will be completed on Dec. 31. At that time, the trustee may appeal to the judges for a second seven-year term.

All board of trustees meetings are normally held on the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m., and they last approximately one hour. They rotate between Delaware library locations and are open to the public. Any interested applicants may submit a letter of interest and resume to Library Director George Needham by Friday, March 8. The judges will make a decision soon and would like many applicants to consider. Current information on the DCDL Board of Trustees can be found at www.delawarelibrary.org/content/board-trustees.

If the slog of winter has put you into a reading rut, try these fast-paced recent releases in the thrillers and suspense genre to bring you out of your funk.

• “Freefall” by Jessica Barry. Maggie Carpenter receives news that a plane crashed in the Colorado Rockies, killing everyone onboard — including her estranged daughter Allison. The truth is, the crash wasn’t an accident, and Allison Carpenter isn’t dead.

• “The Paragon Hotel” by Lyndsay Faye. Alice James’ sordid activities in 1920s Harlem end with a flight for her life on the first train she can find. Her destination? Portland, Oregon. Alice, who is white, finds an unexpected welcome at the black-owned and operated Paragon Hotel. But the KKK is on the rise in Portland, and when a young mixed-race boy goes missing, everything threatens to boil over.

• “Hunting Annabelle” by Wendy Heard. If you enjoy titles with unreliable narrators, complex characters, and the neon-hued setting of the 1980s, you’ll want to pick up this title. Sean Suh, a 23-year-old Korean American man is recently released from a psychiatric facility after serving time for a violent crime he committed in his youth. Sean struggles to deal with his loneliness, and with the schizophrenia diagnosis he doesn’t relate to, but then he meets and falls for Annabelle who, to his shock, likes him back. Pity that on their first date, someone decides to kidnap her.

• “For Better and Worse” by Margot Hunt. Lawyers Natalie and Will Clarke are consumed by the collapse of their marriage, at least until learning that the principal of their son Charlie’s school is being investigated for child molestation. When they find out Charlie might be one of the principal’s victims, Natalie decides it’s time for the man to die. Inevitably, her husband Will is soon dragged into the desperate effort to cover up the murder.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!