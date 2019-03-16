Try your hand at improv

Are you a comedy buff? Do you love “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Do you think quickly on your feet? The Delaware County District Library Orange Branch is hosting an improv series for adults on Thursday evenings this spring.

Drama Kids of North Columbus will be presenting the series for adults with topics like improv basics and character development. The series concludes with a class in the format of popular television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Fun fact — I actually met Colin Mochrie, a regular on the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” show, when I was in Los Angeles for a conference while in college. I was staying in a hotel near the Convention Center in Anaheim. A small group of us were waiting for an elevator, and we had been waiting for quite some time. When one finally opened, someone had pushed every single button — we were on floor 23. There was no way we’d ride that elevator down while it stopped at 23 floors along the way. We waited for the next elevator and when the doors opened, there was Colin. It was a much more enjoyable ride down than the first option we passed by.

If you’re interested in becoming a comedy star like Colin, you can catch the second installment of the series this Thursuday, March 21, at 7 p.m. In the second session, attendees will continue to learn methods to improve their characters and increase cooperation between the partners. New friends are welcome and can jump right in! Pace is discussed with an emphasis on creating face-paced scenes.

On April 4, in the final Bring a Buddy Improv class, attendees will explore short-form improv as seen in the show “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” Props are discussed, and you will work on perfecting the setting of the scene. Students are encouraged to invite their friends and family to a fun performance to showcase their improv skills during the final 30 minutes of class.

Registration is encouraged and can be done at www.delawarelibrary.org/event.

If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, you might be on the hunt for a good Irish story. Here are some I’d recommend checking out.

• “On Canaan’s Side” by Sebastian Barry. The tragic story of youngest daughter Lilly Bere, who after fleeing Ireland under threat of death from the IRA survives heartache, a midlife pregnancy and the challenges of the Great Depression and multiple wars

• “The Last Storyteller” by Frank Delaney. Advised by a beloved mentor to find inspiration in mythological heroes, Ben MacCarthy is reluctantly enmeshed in a gun-running operation during Ireland’s tumultuous 1950s and uses his powerful and violent new connections to recapture the heart of an actress he has loved for years.

• “The House on Willow Street” by Cathy Kelly. In the sleepy Irish coastal town of Avalon, four women—Tess, who faces a crumbling marriage; her sister Suki, who is the victim of a dirt-digging biographer; Mara, who is seeking sanctuary; and Danae, the village postmistress who guards the town’s secrets—must confront their pasts before they can look to the future.

• “All Standing: The Remarkable Story of the Jeanie Johnston, the Legendary Irish Famine Ship” by Kathryn Miles. Citing the high number of Irish citizens who died from poor conditions on ships carrying them to North America away from the harrowing 19th-century Irish Potato Famine, the story of an infant born at sea documents the efforts of crewpeople and thousands of passengers to secure everyone’s survival through acts of heroism and human decency.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-2.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!