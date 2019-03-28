A previous article announced that I have retired from being an employee. I have been in the food service industry for over 50 years (yes, I think I started as a baby because I really can’t be that old), and it was time to take a break.

Just because I am retired doesn’t mean that I am expired. After a few weeks of rest and relaxation, my brain cells are synapsing at an alarming rate. I continue to do the daily crossword puzzles, some days are easier than others.

The list of nutrition topics to write about is growing longer and longer. I read or hear something and think, “Ummm, that would be a great idea to write about.”

This is my last article commemorating National Nutrition Month 2019. Thank you to those who wished me and their favorite dietitian a happy day on the second Wednesday in March.

Here is a sampling of what a retired dietitian thinks about all day. Each sentence is worth a long explanation but here are a few things in a nutshell.

German Chocolate Cake is not German at all. Americans developed this delicious cake made with a sweet chocolate developed by Samuel German in 1852. Then topped it with coconut, nuts, and sweetened condensed milk.

Many health experts talk about negative calorie foods. They are foods that require more calories to chew and digest than they provide. There are no scientific facts on these foods but celery, cucumber, broccoli and lettuce top the list.

People complain that they don’t have time to cook, but eating out takes a lot of time, too. I believe that the fastest way to get a meal is to make it yourself. The secret is having all of the right ingredients on hand and a willingness to clean up afterward. Planning meals saves time and money.

Those dealing with diabetes need to eat the same amount of carbohydrate foods at the same time of day to maintain stable blood sugar. Eating foods low in fat and high in fiber is also of key importance. The more fiber in a food means a greater volume can be eaten. The more sugar in a product, a lesser amount should be eaten.

It is true that the more a person relies on plant-based foods and drinks, the healthier they become. Some people are very biased against plant-based diets and vegetarians. Culture and habit feed into this opinion. Don’t judge anyone’s food choices until you have chewed a mile across their taste buds.

A retired dietitian’s brain never rests. It is like a retired bricklayer who finally gets to build a BBQ pit in his own backyard. Or a retired librarian who catalogs the spices in her kitchen.

I have enjoyed my time of transition. My husband loves the smell of homemade bread and more home cooked meals. I’ve shared soup with many homebound friends. My list of things to write about continues to grow. I’m not expired yet; I will continue to write.

Randall https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_Randall-3.jpeg Randall

THEIR VIEW

Bobbie Randall Contributing columnist

Bobbie Randall is a registered, licensed dietitian, certified diabetes educator in Wooster, Ohio. Contact her at rbr3224@gmail.com.

Bobbie Randall is a registered, licensed dietitian, certified diabetes educator in Wooster, Ohio. Contact her at rbr3224@gmail.com.