Award-winning author to speak about novel

Mindy McGinnis is an author who worked in a Central Ohio high school library for 13 years. Her young adult debut novel, “Not A Drop to Drink,” a post-apocalyptic survival story set in a world with very little freshwater, was released in 2013. It immediately received national acclaim and was optioned for film by Stephenie Meyer’s Fickle Fish Films.

Since her debut just six years ago, Mindy has released seven additional novels. Her writing crosses genres and entertains readers of all ages. From dystopian futures to contemporary psychological thrillers, she is a writer who is making huge waves in the literary world.

The Delaware County District Library is proud to welcome Mindy to our Orange Branch Library, 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware, this Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. for a special talk, titled “Blood, Brains & Lobotomies.” At her presentation, brought to you by the Delaware Library and the Ohio Humanities Council, she will share the research behind her Edgar Award-winning Gothic historical thriller, “A Madness So Discreet.”

In the novel, near the turn of the 19th century, Dr. Thornhollow helps teenager Grace Mae escape from the Boston asylum where she was sent after becoming pregnant by rape. He takes her to Ohio where they put her intelligence and remarkable memory to use in trying to catch murderers.

Mindy will discuss how doctors treated brain injuries in the 1890s and the different aspects of care for the mentally ill – for better or for worse. Ohio University alumni and those with an interest in Athens County, Ohio, will especially enjoy learning a brief history of the Athens Lunatic Asylum, the setting for the novel.

A meet and greet will be included in the evening, and books will be available for sale. I hope you add this event to your calendar and check out some of Mindy’s other novels.

• “Heroine” by Mindy McGinnis (2019). Determined to see her softball team through a historic tournament run despite severe injuries, a socially awkward teen is prescribed opioid painkillers that initially help, before high pressure leads to an out-of-control addiction.

• “This Darkness Mine” by Mindy McGinnis (2017). A high-achieving musical student who has always conformed to expectations alongside her oxford-wearing boyfriend suddenly finds herself in a dangerous split-personality love triangle that begins to fracture the life she has meticulously built.

• “The Female of the Species” by Mindy McGinnis (2016). Alex Craft knows how to kill someone. And she doesn’t feel bad about it. When her older sister, Anna, was murdered three years ago and the killer walked free, Alex uncaged the language she knows best. The language of violence.

• “Given to the Sea – Given to the Sea Duet Book 1” by Mindy McGinnis (2017). Born to produce an heir before being sacrificed to the ocean, Khosa is championed by lesser prince Vincent, who seeks to identify a way to protect both the girl and their kingdom from an attack by a magical native race.

• “Given to the Earth – Given to the Sea Duet Book 2” by Mindy McGinnis (2018). While Khosa, whose marriage to King Vincent precludes her being sacrificed to the sea, fights her longing for Donil and the rising water, Donil’s twin Dara seeks vengeance against the leader of the Pietra, who destroyed her people, the Indiri.

