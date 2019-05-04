Options for May entertainment

While I was out at an employee service fair representing the library last week, I was talking to a fellow parent and Delaware County District Library patron. She mentioned that an announcement was made at storytime last week that all storytimes were on break for the month of May while our librarians prepared for and promoted the upcoming Summer Reading Club, which begins June 1.

She said, “With no storytimes, what are my kiddos and I going to do on weekday mornings this month?” I know this is a concern that many parents and caregivers can sympathize with, so we began brainstorming.

On Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. our Community & Family Outreach Services Department will present a storytime at the Emily Traphagen Park, part of Preservation Parks of Delaware County. These monthly storytimes rotate throughout the parks and always feature stories and songs, then an exploration of the parks during a short discovery hike. This month’s theme is Kites.

Then on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. the Orange Branch Library will have a special Playtime with visitors from Drama Kids of North Columbus.

Finally, on Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. the Delaware Main Library will host its monthly Buddies, Books & Bubbles storytime. This special inclusive storytime is great for all children.

Now if the days are beautiful and you’re looking to get outside, I’d definitely recommend exploring one of our county’s beautiful Preservation Parks. Rain keeping you inside? We still have many entertaining games and activities inside our library branches even without a specific program. Stop by to check out some books, pick up a Launchpad tablet, or just sit and play with the toys in the children’s area. Coffee is welcome, and our branches even have Keurigs available, so invite a friend and make it a morning playdate.

There are still evening programs happening this month, as well. From “A Whole New World: Aladdin Party” on Monday at the Powell Branch to meeting bunnies at the Ostrander Branch and miniature horses at the Main Library the following week. You can always see what’s happening at www.delawarelibrary.org/event or by looking in our Spring edition of the “Check It Out” newsletter.

While you’re in, see what’s new on the picture bookshelves in the children’s area. Here are a few recommended titles.

• “Olive & Pekoe: In Four Short Walks” by Jacky Davis; illustrated by Giselle Potter. Wise, elderly dog Olive and large, boisterous puppy Pekoe are an unlikely pair of canine companions. There’s plenty of gentle humor to be found while Pekoe loves playing with sticks and chasing chipmunks and Olive prefers resting in the knowledge that the forest is full of sticks and chipmunks. At least both dogs agree on the importance of snacktime!

• “No More Poems! A Book in Verse That Just Gets Worse” by Rhett Miller; illustrated by Dan Santat. Zany, rambunctious rhymes from singer-songwriter Rhett Miller, accompanied by attention-grabbing art from Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat creates a book full of playful gross-out jokes, an extreme case of sibling rivalry, a milder case of Purple Pox, a rallying cry for weirdos of the world, and a highly detailed slideshow created by a kid determined to get a dog.

• “How to Two” by David Soman. Beginning with a single child on a slide (“how to one”), more and more children are welcomed onto the playground in this charming counting book. With only a few words per page, the bright, dynamic watercolor illustrations are the star of the show.

• “Not Your Nest!” by Gideon Sterer; illustrated by Andrea Tsurumi. An industrious yellow bird builds a series of comfortable nests, only to find them usurped by other animals — each one larger than the next. What’s a frustrated little bird to do? The absurdity of big animals in tiny nests will provoke gales of giggles, while the cooperative conclusion will smooth ruffled feathers and appeal to kids’ sense of justice.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

