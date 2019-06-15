Annual Medieval Faire back again

The Delaware County District Library’s (DCDL) annual Ostrander Branch Medieval Faire is back again for its sixth year! This free event for all ages will take place on Saturday, June 22, at 75 N. Fourth St. in downtown Ostrander. Adults, teens, and families are invited to stop by any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to experience all kinds of Renaissance-themed fun.

The day is full of music, stories, performances, animals and an entire Marketplace of vendors and demonstrations. Begin your day with a nyckelharpa performance at 11 a.m. This Scandinavian instrument is bowed like a fiddle, looks like an autoharp, and sounds like nothing you’ve ever heard before. It’s haunting tones may even inspire a future nyckelharpa player in your family.

Later at 12:30 p.m., Michael Allen Music will perform his songs on stringed instruments, as well. Michael has been making wooden stringed instruments since 1977, including hammered dulcimers and the nyckelharpa. The music performances of the day are rounded out at 2:30 p.m. with a performance from Backroom Music Studios of Marysville.

If you’re intrigued by the amazing feats that animals and their handlers can perform, you’ll want to set an alarm to be outside at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to watch the Knights of the Rose Jousting demonstrations. This local jousting troupe will run horses at a full gallop, then slice an apple off a person’s head, thread a lance through a ring, and more! At 1 p.m. Ohio Falconry will give a demonstration with birds, sending them soaring through the skies.

Lady Molly will be dressed in her finest Medieval attire and telling stories to the children at 11:30 a.m.

Throughout the day, tents will be set up outside the Ostrander Branch to highlight demonstrations by a blacksmith, stone mason and alchemist. A juggler will roam the grounds, who may have some tricks up his sleeves. And just in case all this fun has worked up an appetite, the Ohio Food Truck will be on site, as well.

The magic starts at 11 a.m. and the day will be legendary. I hope you can make it – costumes welcome! And just in case this free taste of a medieval faire makes you crave more, our summer readers will receive a coupon from the Ohio Renaissance Festival in their 6-hour prize bags. Stop in and let us know when you’ve earned your 6-hour prize to get yours.

Travel the world with some of these recent releases in the Armchair Travel genre.

• “Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells” by Pico Iyer. After his Japanese father-in-law died, British-born, Indian American writer Pico Iyer went to Japan where his thoughts turned to aging and death as his wife carried out traditional mourning rituals. Iyer coped by helping his mother-in-law (who couldn’t remember her husband had died), wondering about his brother-in-law’s refusal to see the family, and playing ping pong with elderly friends.

• “Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse Race” by Lara Prior-Palmer. On a whim, Lara Prior-Palmer, an English teen at loose ends, registered for the Mongol Derby, a 1,000-kilometer horse race. Seven weeks later, Prior-Palmer was riding a series of 25 wild ponies across Mongolian grasslands…and became the youngest (and first-ever female) winner of the endurance competition.

• “The Sun Is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds” by Caroline Van Hemert. After wildlife biologist Caroline Van Hemert spent years working on a Ph.D., she and her husband needed a break after toiling away without taking time to enjoy the outdoors. The couple traveled 4,000 miles through vast wilderness from Washington state’s Pacific rainforest to a remote part of the Alaskan Arctic via skis, rowboats, canoes, rafts, and foot.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library's web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org.

