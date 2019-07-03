Blue Knights ride on

Three years ago, I became a Blue Knight. The Blue Knights is the name of a motorcycle club comprised of current and retired law enforcement persons. To be a member, you have to have at least 15 years of some type of law enforcement with arrest powers, or be currently working in the field. It is nice for me to ride with people who have the same background and some of the same ideas about life that I do. I enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship of riding to places I have never been. I find that these guys are some of the best ones out there.

In police terms, I would “go through any door” with these guys. Most of our rides have been to food joints. (Okay, about all of them have been to eating places.) If you want to find a good place to eat, ask a cop. Right now, I am conflicted between Ribbers in Portsmouth, Ohio, and Karl’s Deli, in Cleveland, Ohio. Both have very good food, and both are worth the trip.

Last year, four of us rode to Bulloch County, Georgia, to ride in a memorial ride for an officer who was killed in the line of duty. We had been invited by our fellow brothers and sisters from a Georgia Chapter of the Blue Knights. We road through a hurricane on the way down, and then through a cold torrential rain on the way back. It was still a good ride with good friends.

There are Blue Knights in almost every country in the world, as well as the United States. Last year, our chapter sponsored “The Ride with the Blue.” This ride was to honor those in law enforcement who had been killed in the line of duty from central Ohio. Our small chapter raised over $20,000 for the families of our brothers and sisters taken from us way to soon, by people who have no respect for human life. Our president from the Blue Knights worked very hard to keep the rank and file in line to sell the tickets and work to get the ride going, as well as the vice president, secretary, and other members. These individuals put in many hours of work helping to pull it all together.

This year, we are doing the ride again on July 20, starting at Farrow’s Harley Davidson on 36/37, Sunbury, at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. All proceeds go to the C.O.P.S. for the families of fallen officers. The ride will end up at Quaker Steak and Lube at 8500 Lyra Drive. All are welcome, even if you don’t have a bike.

There will be a live band, and Quaker Steak and Lube will offer door prices, raffles, 50/50s, and more. I would love to see you all there to help make this year even bigger than last year.

I find riding a bike to be a very good stress release. (Something about the wind in your face on a summer day.) I know that riding is not for everyone, but it can be a freeing experience.

Happy Wednesday! May you all find peace!

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/07/web1_IMG_0619.jpg

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.