Vine and Bine Trail

In the beginning, my goal was to check out every place on Delaware County’s Vine & Bine Trail tour guide and write about each one of them. However, there are so many locations, it would take a year to do so. Therefore, I will write about the wineries first.

After my visit to Soine Vineyard, I was so impressed that I wanted to write about it. I am, in no way, an expert on wine. But, I know what I like and that’s it. First, I found The Oak and Brazen on East Winter Street in historic downtown Delaware. The tasting room is wonderful and inviting. I felt like I wanted to sit in one of the corners, grab a book, open a bottle of white wine, and just sit and read. I cannot put into words how I feel when I am in buildings that have a lot of wood. Wooden barrels, and a wonderful wooden bar, with the old brick that is exposed. It just makes me feel warm and welcomed. I tried a sample of different wines and I liked them all. It was a very pleasant visit.

For those who grew up in Delaware, the old Branding Iron on Stratford Road is now the Blend of Seven Winery. I had heard about it a few years ago, but never tried to visit. I have always liked the building. I have to say that I was afraid to walk into the building due to how I always felt about the old business and building. But, again, the inside was very inviting. I am out of my comfort zone talking about wine. I find it interesting how the different blends can change the taste. I like talking to the owners and wine masters.

There’s a science to blending different grapes to make a flavor. That’s how different wineries can make a Signature Blend.

Just a short drive down the road is The Powell Village Winery. At the risk of repeating myself, I find it interesting talking to the owners of these places. You can tell the hard work they have put into their wineries. You can tell the love they put into them, too. The tasting room is again warm, inviting you in to sit and relax. I have found that I need to open my eyes to what is out there in our county. I like all of these places and have found them very invitingly warm and educational.

My next article is going to be on our hometown brewing companies. Now, I am in my comfort zone!

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/08/web1_IMG_0619.jpg

By Loren Pool Contributing columnist

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.

Loren Pool is a retired Delaware County deputy sheriff.