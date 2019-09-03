Patriots blank visiting Wildcats, 3-0

The Olentangy Liberty girls soccer team didn’t finish all their chances, but cashed in on more than enough of them to notch a 3-0 non-league win over visiting Newark Tuesday night in Powell.

Grace Linscott, Jazlyn Brooker and Quinn Casey found the back of the net for the Patriots, who peppered the Wildcat goal with shots all night.

The defense, meanwhile, allowed next to nothing. Liberty goalie Maddie Kelley stopped the only shot she faced.

Newark keeper Emily Dietz finished with 19 saves in the setback.

Olentangy 2, Hilliard Davidson 2

Kylee Beinecke and Rachel Austin scored goals to lead the Braves to a draw against the visiting Wildcats Tuesday in Lewis Center.

Katie Scott had seven saves in the Olentangy goal.

Also: Big Walnut 0, Marysville 0; Olentangy Orange 10, Franklin Heights 0; Dublin Scioto 2, Delaware Hayes 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Worthington Kilbourne won a close first set and rolled after that, dropping visiting Delaware Hayes 25-22, 25-18, 25-12 in OCC action Tuesday night.

Hadlee Bruns led the Pacers with a team-best five kills in the setback. Rebecca Rocassin added 11 assists while Mia Thompson collected 11 digs.

Also: Olentangy def. Westerville South 25-17, 25-14, 25-15; Hilliard Darby def. Olentangy Berlin 25-16, 25-17, 25-21; Olentangy Orange def. Olentangy Liberty 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13

GIRLS GOLF

Emily Longworth earned medalist honors with a 46 during Tuesday’s dual against visiting Wellington at Oakhaven.

The rest of the Barons weren’t bad, either, as they notched a 200-240 win.

Other BV scorers included Mackenzie Furches (47), Kirsten Fridley (49) and Becca Herriott (58).

GIRLS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Franklin Heights 0; Olentangy Berlin 5, Worthington Kilbourne 0; Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy 2

BOYS SOCCER

Olentangy Berlin 0, Hilliard Bradley 0; Hilliard Davidson 4, Olentangy 0

