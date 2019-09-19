Ohio enjoying economic revival

The Democrats keep predicting a recession — this is really them projecting their wishes as it is exactly what would happen if they ever get a chance to enact their job-killing policies. Sadly for Ohio, a Democrat victory in the next presidential election would mean an end to the economic revival that has blossomed in the Buckeye State for the past two-and-a-half years.

When Donald Trump first addressed the nation as president, Ohio’s unemployment rate was at 5.2 percent and our labor market was still recovering from the Great Recession. Since then, the Ohio economy has added more than 73,000 new jobs, and the state unemployment rate has decreased by 1.2 percentage points.

In just over two years, wounded American industries that had been left to decay under President Obama were revitalized under President Trump, and millions of American workers who had long been abandoned by establishment politicians have rediscovered genuine prosperity.

Contrary to the fear-mongering campaign of the Democrat Party, Ohio’s economy continues to thrive to this day. In fact, a recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has found that economic growth in Ohio has remained “steady,” with strong hiring putting upward pressure on workers’ wages. This is what the people of Ohio need – strong growth of both the wages paid and the increase of jobs available.

Sadly, this stability isn’t guaranteed to last forever.

President Trump managed to rebuild the U.S. economy after eight disastrous years of Obama despite a relentless campaign of obstruction by the Democrats in Congress. Now, every Democrat presidential candidate promises to repeal the president’s pro-growth policies and replace them with a radical, big-government economic agenda that would quickly reverse our recent progress.

In other words, pain, misery for all, and abandonment of the Ohio workers and their interests – again!

Time and time again, for instance, the Democrats have pledged to scrap the middle-class tax cuts that saved Ohio taxpayers an average of $1,476 on their federal income taxes in 2018.

The Democrats are even dragging their feet on approving President Trump’s revolutionary trade deal with Mexico and Canada, which is projected to grow the U.S. economy by $68.2 billion and create 176,000 new jobs for American workers.

Complacency is not an option — each and every economic milestone that our state has reached under President Trump would be at stake if the liberals were to take control of the White House after the 2020 elections.

The next time the Democrats warn about an imminent recession — pay attention. Their job-killing policies would trigger an economic avalanche that would devastate Ohio, destroying everything we have achieved under this president’s leadership. The Democrats thrive off the chaos of economic stability and industrial failure and have no interest in solutions that benefit the workers of Ohio … so there is a clear choice in 2020 – the logical choice is for prosperity … and President Trump.

By Tony Shaffer Guest columnist

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, an Ohio native, is a retired senior intelligence operations officer and president of the London Center for Policy Research.

