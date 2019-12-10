No due process

Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive.

I watched in amazement the impeachment inquiry chaired by Adam Schiff and the initial Judiciary Committee where comical professors expounded on their personal opinions and railed on their knowledge of the Constitution. Just because they are college professors means nothing. Ninety-nine percent of college professors are far left liberals. Prove me wrong! I, too, have several master’s degrees and am just as qualified to give my opinion as they have done. How many of those liberal professors have pulled on a pair of combat boots, picked up a rifle, and stood a post in a foreign land to protect our Constitution? My guess is zero.

Every indictment posed by the Democrats, and I politely characterize them as “indictments” as opposed to questions, were leading, antagonistic, and sought to get nothing more than hearsay evidence and answers from those being deposed. Each inquiry question from their droll little mouths reeked with poisonous sarcasm, designed purposefully to paint their own pathetic picture of what they craved the American public to believe.

Adam Schiff and his co-partner, Jerry Nadler, and their minions strained to appear as caviar on a silver platter, but accomplished nothing more than to confirm themselves as cold cuts on a paper plate. Their insidious desire to discredit not only the president of the United States, but the entire Republican Party and its constituents as a whole, has served to do nothing more than create havoc amongst the masses. They have not only striven to brand the Democratic Party as a horde of, convict at any price liberals, but have done so with such persuasiveness that they may never lose that sobriquet. They have worked hard to lower impeachment standards to fit their scarcity of evidence. Both committees were set up by the Democrats, for Democrats, to silence questioning, disallow witnesses, disallow questioning, fabricate allegations, and attempt to sway public opinion. They have created a chasm in our democracy so wide and deep that it will take decades to close, if ever. All because they cannot come to grips with the fact Clinton lost an election. After all, it wasn’t her turn?

Future generations of Democrats will now carry with them the vicarious liability created for them by the politicians of that party today. They have accomplished naught but to further divide this country by thrusting their persistent incestualized mantra of falsities via the media, onto the American public. By both act and omission, they have verbally castrated themselves in an attempt to sway the American public into believing their misguided philosophies, and that the Democratic Party has some superior way of managing things. If they believe that, then they should stop their futile attempts at attacking the current people in office that were unanimously voted into those positions, and earnestly look for ways to better improve our way of life.

No president is above the law, but neither are they to be subjected to the ridicule and ire generated by a cabal of politicians seeking to steal, kill, and destroy the highest office in the land through treachery, stealth and deceit. That is exactly what is being promulgated by the Democratic Party and their sycophants in the media today. If the facts are present, they will stand out in the end.

There are always several sides to an issue being contested, and the truth always lies somewhere in the middle of it all. Due process is the regular administration of the law, according to which no citizen may be denied his or her legal rights and all laws must conform to fundamental, accepted legal principles, as the right of the accused to confront his or her accusers. Fabricating stories based on innuendo and insinuation only serve to apathetically dull the sense of truth and justice that our country was founded upon. President Trump is accused of crimes of periphery only, but that does not matter.

I am reminded of what Benjamin Franklin once said, “We are all born ignorant … but one must work very hard to remain stupid.”

By Christopher Acker Guest columnist

Christopher Acker is a Delaware resident and a retired Army colonel. He holds an MBA from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the Army War College. He attended the Army’s Command and General Staff College, the NATO Staff School, and served multiple tours in the Pentagon on both the Army and Joint Staffs.

