Plenty to do this holiday season

The holiday season is always full of activities, gatherings, and performances, and at the Delaware County District Library, we are no exception. This week alone, you can find yourself at one of at least 20 different activities within a branch of your library.

Our Powell Branch Library kicks off the season with “Unwrap A Book,” an ongoing book display between Dec. 16-27. There will be many holiday children’s books wrapped like presents, and your child will be surprised by what they unwrap to check out and read at home.

Additionally, the branch will host a Family Ornament Making Night on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Bring the whole family, come prepared with clothes for a mess and creative ideas. Finally, the Powell Branch’s last Trivia Night of the year will take place at the Daily Growler – Powell on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and the theme is Staff Picks. Any trivia subject is fair game, so bring your ringers.

The Orange Branch Library will host its annual Gift Making Workshop this Thursday from 7-8 p.m. The branch will separate spaces for kids, teens and adults to each make their own gifts and keep it a surprise from other family members who may be in attendance. The newest Books & Brews group will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at Olentangy River Brewing to talk “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara. It’s not a holiday story, but the company will certainly bring warmth and cheer!

Over at our newest branch, the Maker Annex, we will be introducing attendees to vinyl cutting on Wednesday. Register in advance for this 5:30 p.m. class and learn how you might be able to personalize some of your holiday gifts and other crafts with our vinyl cutter.

Finally, the Delaware Main Library invites teens to come and take their minds off testing with a Teen Study Break on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. There will be craft supplies on hand to make a calming glitter jar, soft music playing, and a therapy dog will be there for all the snuggles. Snacks and refreshments will be served, too!

We’ll be rather quiet around the Delaware County District Library during the week of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. All branches close for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We’ll open again with regular hours on Dec. 26.

This week Goodreads announced their winners for the Best Books of 2019. Maybe you’ll find some great book gift-giving ideas in the first part of the bunch listed here.

Best Fiction: “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood. A long-anticipated sequel to the best-selling “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set 15 years after Offred stepped into an unknown fate and interweaves the experiences of three female narrators from Gilead.

Best Mystery & Thriller: “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. Criminal psychotherapist Theo Faber becomes dangerously obsessed with uncovering the truth about what prompted his client, an artist who refuses to speak, to violently murder her husband in a way that triggers mass public speculation.

Best Historical Fiction: “Daily Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. When singer Daisy Jones meets Billy Dunne of the band The Six, the two rising 70s rock-and-roll artists are catapulted into stardom when a producer puts them together, a decision that is complicated by a pregnancy and the seductions of fame.

Best Fantasy: “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo. Surviving a horrific multiple homicide, a girl from the wrong side of the tracks is unexpectedly offered a full scholarship to Yale, where her mysterious benefactors task her with monitoring the university’s secret societies.

Best Science Fiction: “Recursion” by Blake Crouch. Assigned to the case of a suicide victim who claimed her son’s existence had been erased, investigator Barry Sutton follows leads to the outbreak of a memory-altering disease and the technological innovations of a controversial neuroscientist.

Best Horror: “The Institute” by Stephen King. Abducted youth Luke Ellis is imprisoned in an inescapable institute, where children with the abilities of telekinesis and telepathy are subjected to torturous manipulation.

Best Humor: “Dear Girls” by Ali Wong. Collects the standup comedian’s humorous and heartfelt letters to her daughters, covering everything they need to know in life, like the unpleasant details of dating, how to be a working mom in a male-dominated profession and how she trapped their dad.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

