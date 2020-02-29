Celebrate obscure holidays, come on!

Happy Leap Day! We love celebrating obscure holidays at the Delaware County District Library.

For example, you might walk in to a branch, see people wearing pirate clothes and speaking silly words and feel like it’s completely random, only to find out that it’s International Talk Like a Pirate Day (which takes place Sept. 19 this year)!

Between now and next week, you can celebrate things like World Compliment Day (Sunday), Old Stuff Day (Monday), I Want You to be Happy Day (Tuesday), March Forth and Do Something Day (Wednesday – did you catch the pun? The holiday occurs on March 4), Cinco de Marcho (Thursday), and Dentist’s Day (Friday).

I might feel most inspired by Old Stuff Day on March 2. That gives an opportunity to reflect and appreciate the beauty of all things old and vintage. Maybe you could use that day to re-read an old book from your past. Or perhaps you could pick up that classic you’ve always wanted to read, but never had the chance.

Classics like “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott and “1984” by George Orwell are generally very easy to get your hand on, no matter how you prefer to get your stories. P.L. Travers’ “Mary Poppins” or Richard Atwater’s “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” could be a fun adventure for the whole family to read, then follow-up with a family movie night with their film adaptations. It’s never too early to introduce your children to the “which was better?” scenario, pinning books against their film counterparts.

So whether you’re leaping for joy this Leap Day, rummaging through vintage things on Old Stuff Day, or finally calling the dentist for that checkup on Dentist’s Day, I hope you have a pleasant week full of the things you love. If reading is one of those things you love, that just makes life even better.

Speaking of love, here are some of the newest titles in the romance genre.

• “Ride the High Lonesome” by Rosanne Bittner. Stranded in outlaw country in Wyoming Territory 1869, Kate Winters, the sole survivor of an Oregon-bound wagon train, saves the life of Luke Bowden, who was attacked and left for dead by the same bandits who killed her traveling companions. Love blossoms as Kate and Luke undertake a treacherous journey across unforgiving terrain, but Luke’s desire for vengeance threatens to tear the couple apart. This is the 1st installment in the Outlaw Trail series.

• “Love Lettering” by Kate Clayborn. A year after calligrapher Meg Mackworth inserts a hidden message (“M-I-S-T-A-K-E”) into a wedding program, the former groom – quantitative analyst Reid Sutherland – shows up demanding to know how Meg knew his relationship was doomed. In addition to a sweet, slow-burning romance, this engaging novel serves as a love letter to New York City, while offering a fun glimpse into the world of fonts and lettering.

• “Blitzed” by Alexa Martin. NFL player Maxwell Lewis has a huge crush on Brynn Larson, owner of popular Denver bar HERS. But while Brynn likes shy, polite Maxwell, she doesn’t want the drama that comes with dating a professional athlete. Reviewers are giving this one a lot of buzz and an adaptation of this “Playbook” series is currently in development. “Blitzed” is book three in the series. Get started with “Intercepted,” then move to “Fumbled” before you conquer “Blitzed” if you like following a series from the start.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

