Library taking it day by day

We find ourselves in a very different world today than we did just one week ago. All Delaware County District Library branches are now closed to the public in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

At this time, we plan to re-open our doors on Monday, April 6. However, we are taking things one day at a time, just as I’m sure you and your families are. If you were lucky enough to check out some items before we closed, you’ll see that your materials aren’t due back until Monday, April 13. If you finish them before then, just keep them in your home. No need to rush things back to us, especially since the due dates have been extended.

So what else can your library do for you while you’re staying home? First, if you haven’t already, you’ll want to make sure you follow us on social media. There is some great content that our library staff is creating from their homes, including videos, reading recommendations, and at-home storytimes. Additionally, we’re finding lots of authors who are reading and singing their own works on their personal social media channels. We’ll be linking to those for you to easily find. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to see what we’re up to.

In the coming days, we’ll be introducing a new library podcast. It will begin with archived episodes from “Off the Shelf” – my weekly radio show with our director, George Needham. This currently airs every Friday at 9 a.m. on WDLR 1550 AM and 92.9 FM. We also plan to debut a few new shows, created by other talented Delaware County District Library staff members.

Sometime this week, you might notice a new icon in the lower right-hand corner on our website that looks like a word bubble. This will be a live chat feature for patrons to speak directly with a library staff member. To begin, the service won’t have regular operating hours. However, whether we are “here” or “away” you can still ask your question and we’ll have an answer to you in a jiffy. Our askus@delawarelibrary.org email address is still a great place to send your library questions.

Regular readers of this column know that I’m a big fan of our digital resources at the library. You may now be forced to become a fan, if you are looking for some entertainment in the coming days. Next week, my column will feature a deep dive into our digital resources and other library updates.

For now, here are a few picks for young readers that you can find right now on hoopla digital. These recommendations come from Jenny and you can find more on our Facebook page.

• “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty. Ada Twist is a very curious girl who shows perseverance by asking questions and performing experiments to find things out and understand the world.

• “Louise Loves Art” by Kelly Light. A young girl who loves to draw and display her masterpieces at the “gallery du fridge” is too busy to pay attention to her little brother who wants to make a masterpiece of his own.

• “Larf” by Ashley Spires. The funny tale of a seven-foot-tall, scarf-sporting sasquatch who discovers he may not be alone in the world.

• “Dragon Pearl” by Yoon Ha Lee. Min, a thirteen-year-old girl with fox-magic, stows away on a battle cruiser and impersonates a cadet in order to solve the mystery of what happened to her older brother in the Thousand World Space Forces.

• “Sideways Stories from Wayside School” by Louis Sachar. Thirty different stories describe the strange things that happen at Wayside School, an architectural accident that was built sideways, thirty stories high with one classroom on each floor.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

