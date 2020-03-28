Digital resources aplenty at DCDL

Readers, how are you holding up so far? As I mentioned in my column last week, the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) made the decision to close our locations to the public until we reopen again on April 6. All physical materials remain checked out to you until April 13, and there’s no need to bring them back early.

We’ve been posting some great virtual content to our social media channels. From storytimes to cookbook clubs for kids, we’re hoping you’re still enjoying your regular library routine with what we’ve supplied online. Additionally, our new website chat feature debuted over the weekend. Many patrons are asking about our digital resources, and that’s what we’ll explore this week.

At www.delawarelibrary.org/digital you’ll see links to the Ohio Digital Library (Libby/Overdrive), Hoopla, Kanopy, RB Digital, Tumblebooks, and some video training services. Every resource mentioned has an app for Apple or Android devices, and some may be compatible with your smart TVs, Rokus, or Amazon Fire Sticks.

The Ohio Digital Library (ODL) has the most diverse offerings of the bunch. You can explore this resource on your computer, then download the app, Libby (or you might know it as Overdrive), to listen to or read your selections on your preferred device. You’ll place materials on request and may have a wait for some of the more popular items. Even though signing up for a DCDL library card online is easily done in just two clicks, ODL is now making it easier than ever to check out materials. All you need to get started is a phone number.

Look for Lucky Day titles in ODL for items to check out right now. These titles can’t be placed on hold or renewed, and they’re constantly changing. Grab them while you can – it just may be your lucky day. Titles that I’ve seen include Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad.”

Hoopla offers audiobooks, movies, comics, eBooks, television, and is the only DCDL resource to offer music downloads. Hoopla limits patrons to six borrows per library card, per month. They’re available on-demand, with no wait behind other cardholders. You’ll now also find a special “Bonus Borrows” collection with more than 1,100 top titles available as credit-free borrows now through April 30.

Other fun options in Hoopla include at-home fitness videos from Jillian Michaels and yoga with Rodney Yee. Parents with school-age children will appreciate some home-school resources like “30-Minute Chemistry Projects” for science class, “I Can Draw Mermaids” for art, and “Adjectives” for English.

If you’re looking for videos, TV or movies, Kanopy is where you’ll want to start. Normally, Kanopy would allow Delaware Library cardholders eight credits each month. However, Kanopy Kids always has unlimited streams, and Kanopy has released a select number of movies that are available with “Credit-Free Viewing” for a limited time. Kanopy Kids has Sesame Street seasons 39 and 40, PBS Kids favorites like Arthur, and animated storytime favorites like Mo Willems’ “Pigeon” series, “Where the Wild Things Are,” and Ryan T. Higgins’ popular “Mother Bruce.”

Kanopy comedies are my picks for the day, listed below. Thanks to Katy at the Orange Branch Library for putting these selections together.

• “Lady Bird.” A warm, affecting comedy about a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) who must navigate a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of her eventful and poignant senior year of high school.

• “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Based on the incredible true story, Meryl Streep delivers a hilarious and touching performance as a New York socialite who dreams of becoming a great opera singer, despite having a hilariously awful singing voice.

• “Logan Lucky.” Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Starring Farrah Mackenzie and Channing Tatum.

• “Hearts Beat Loud.” Nick Offerman and Ted Danson star in this comedy about a father and daughter who become an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college.

• “While We’re Young.” A funny cross-generational comedy about aging, ambition and success, as well as a moving portrait of a marriage tested by the invading forces of youth. Powered by great performances by Ben Stiller, Adam Driver, Naomi Watts and Amanda Seyfried.

• “Wonder Boys.” During a single hectic weekend, college professor Grady Tripp scrambles to gather together a life that has suddenly reeled out of control. You’ll find new stars around every corner in this flick.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-1.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!