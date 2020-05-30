Summer Reading Club to kick off

Thank you to our first patrons who tested the waters with the Delaware County District Library’s new curbside and drive-thru services this past week. We heard many kind comments from those who stopped by our Delaware Main and Orange Branch libraries.

This week, we begin curbside services at the Ostrander Branch and Powell Branch libraries. As a reminder, you’ll want to make sure you first receive your notice stating that materials are ready for pickup prior to making the drive to your branch. Check your branch’s new days and hours at www.delawarelibrary.org/reopening.

This week begins the Delaware Library’s Summer Reading Club. While things look a bit different this year, reading throughout the summer is still as important as ever! Reading just 15 minutes a day is one of the best ways to help a child keep their skills sharp while they’re out of school. It doesn’t matter what they read, so go ahead and put away that literary classic and let the kids pick out something that excites them.

This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” At the library, we’ll have programs that encourage kids to follow a quest, fight a dragon, or save a friend all while discovering how reading and their imagination can take them to magical and faraway places.

Stay tuned to www.delawarelibrary.org/src to find out how you can receive your prizes this year. As usual, prizes will be awarded to readers who complete 6 and 12 hours of reading. Adults will even have the opportunity to earn a prize after they read books or attend virtual programs. Any combination of four books or programs will result in a prize, as supplies last.

As I hinted at above, programs are back! All programs will be conducted virtually this summer. Details can be found on the library’s website at the Events tab. This week we will have a Middle School Book Club on Monday, which will discuss two Marvel books, “Loki: Where Mischief Lies” by Mackenzi Lee and “Miles Morales: Spider-Man” by Jason Reynolds. On Tuesday, Erica Carlson presents “The Fantastical Hedgehog Virtual Magic Show” at 2 p.m. Will our creativity help us find Sedgie the Hedgie in this fairytale world where many creatures stay hidden?

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. you can meet us on the Delaware Library Facebook page for a storytime with one of our children’s librarians. Miss Hillary kicks things off this week. Then the teens will meet virtually on Saturday for a special Dungeons & Dragons gameplay with the DCDL Adventurer’s League.

Finally, for a small window of time to an exclusive audience, DCDL will be screening “The Story of Plastic,” a documentary that seeks to expose the truth behind the global plastic pollution crisis. Participants will have exclusive screening rights to “The Story of Plastic” film and a link to a virtual discussion session, taking place June 3.

Now that you’re ready for our “Imagine Your Story” summer reading theme, discover some of these fairy tale or magical retellings on our shelves.

• “The Queens of Innis Lear” by Tessa Gratton. An epic fantasy novel inspired by Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” starring three princesses who vie for control of their father’s island kingdom as he succumbs to obsession. You’ll meet a trio of complex heroines: bellicose Gaela, sly Regan, and star priestess Elia.

• “The Ballad of Black Tom” by Victor LaValle. In 1920s Harlem, a young African American con artist named Charles Thomas Tester struggles to make ends meet for himself and his dying father while treading on the borders of an occult realm. This atmospheric retelling of H.P. Lovecraft’s short story “The Horror at Red Hook” cleverly deconstructs the racism of its source material by putting a black man front and center.

• “Spinning Silver” by Naomi Novik. A clever mash-up of “Rumpelstiltskin” and Russian fairy tales by the author of “Uprooted.” In this retelling, Miryam finds success in turning silver into gold, which attracts the attention of the icy Staryk, a race of otherworldly creatures.

• “Frankissstein: A Love Story” by Jeanette Winterson. Read “Fran – Kiss – Stein.” A postmodern retelling of “Frankenstein,” shifting the narrative between 1816, when Mary Shelley composes her novel, and the near-future, when transgender doctor Ry Shelley embarks on a (somewhat exploitative) relationship with transhumanist scientist Victor Stein.

