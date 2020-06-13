Maker Annex back up and running

The Delaware County District Library Maker Annex is resuming production. Those of you who have visited the Maker Annex at the Willis Education Center near downtown Delaware know what a gem this service is and how important it has become to many of our community members and patrons.

During this time of COVID-19, while schools have been closed, the library made the decision to relocate the machines to our Delaware Main Library. This gave our technology training specialist, who runs the Annex, the opportunity to continue projects. One of which was 3D printing and providing life-saving personal protective equipment to our local first-responders.

Now that project submissions have resumed, patrons can once again submit their projects from home, and our Maker Annex staff are able to run them on our equipment, which includes vinyl cutters, laser engravers and 3D printers.

Due to the library’s quarantine procedures, no outside materials will be allowed to be provided. However, we have increased some of the more unique items in our stock for your projects. In addition to clear and colored acrylic, colored aluminum, cardboard and plywood, we now have a supply of wood photo frames, bamboo cutting boards and coasters, greeting cards, and stainless steel tumblers and pint glasses in stock.

It is our hope to resume projects with your own materials later this summer, but we hope you’ll be pleasantly surprised with what we’ve stocked up on in the meantime.

As with our curbside or driveup window procedures for materials, you’ll receive a notification when your project is ready for pickup, and you can give us a call when you’re here to receive it.

Additionally, some of the popular Maker Annex classes teaching the basics of the equipment will now be offered digitally through the library’s YouTube page, located at www.youtube.com/TheDCDL. Coming up this summer will be “Tinkercad Basics” on Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. and “Vector Design for Laser Cutting” on Wednesday, June 24, at 9 a.m.

If you have any suggestions for what kind of programming you would like to see, questions about materials, or any general questions about the Maker Annex, you can email makerannex@delawarelibrary.org. All other details are found on the Maker Annex locations page at www.delawarelibrary.org.

Have you re-arranged your summer travel plans to include a road trip amongst relatives? These titles will keep you company on the road.

• “Don’t Make Me Pull Over! An Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay. A funny, nostalgic, and informative history of family road trips in the U.S. set against the backdrop of the author’s time in the backseat of the family car in the 1970s. Reminisce over seat belt-free riding, Fuzzbusters, CB radios, and sibling squabbles as well as details on the beginnings of the interstate highway system, Howard Johnson’s, Stuckey’s, Holiday Inn, Disneyland, quirky roadside attractions, and more.

• “Driving Miss Norma: An Inspirational Story About What Really Matters at the End of Life” by Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle. Meet charming nonagenarian Norma; her retired son, Tim; his personable wife, Ramie; and their standard poodle, Ringo. After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis the same week her husband died, Norma decided to forgo a nursing home and invasive chemotherapy to embark on a lively tour of the country with Tim, Ramie, and Ringo in their Airstream RV.

• “Love that Boy: What Two Presidents, Eight Road Trips, and My Son Taught Me about a Parent’s Expectations” by Ron Fournier. A candid, thoughtful memoir recounting a former White House correspondent’s father-son road trips with his history-obsessed 13-year-old, who’d recently been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. You’ll “visit” the White House; Teddy Roosevelt’s former home of Sagamore Hill; Monticello; and several presidential libraries.

• “Once More to the Rodeo: A Memoir” by Calvin Hennick. White journalist Calvin Hennick and his five-year-old biracial son Nile left the rest of their small family and their suburban Boston home to spend ten days on the road. They drove to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Niagara Falls, Chicago, and more as they made their way to Hennick’s Iowa hometown and its annual rodeo. This honest, heartfelt, and funny memoir offers thoughtful looks at Hennick’s fatherless childhood, his alcohol addiction, fatherhood, masculinity, identity, and racism. This acclaimed debut won Pushcart’s 2019 Editor’s Book Award.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

