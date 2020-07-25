DCDL committed to helping families

Many parents of school-age children had to make a difficult decision this week regarding whether to enroll in a traditional classroom or an online learning model.

The librarians at Delaware County District Library have been taking a close look at the learning and teaching resources that we offer. We are committed to listening to our families and seeing where we can help fill a need.

At this time, there are a number of websites, apps and databases available for free at www.delawarelibrary.org/teacher-resources, many of which can be accessed from the comfort of home with just a library card number. Students can sign up for their own library card to gain immediate access to these resources.

Two resources that may expand your at-home art class include Creativebug and the Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center. Both of these websites feature arts and crafts videos and “how-to” instructions taught by experts and hobby enthusiasts.

CultureGrams Kids Edition and World Book Online will help with geography lessons. CultureGrams highlights detailed cultural reports, images, maps and statistics for over 200 nations, as well as every U.S. state and Canadian province.

News needs to be easily digestible by young readers, too. Explora Primary provides information about popular and timely topics, specifically geared toward younger students. It’s a trustworthy resource to find grade-appropriate articles and facts for reports, class projects and homework.

Older students (and adults!) would benefit from Points of View or NewsBank for topics of the day. Points of View will help students discover multiple sides of today’s most controversial scientific, social, economic and political issues. It provides an issue’s background, points, counterpoints, and critical analysis. Supplement with in-depth articles from hundreds of newspapers across the world, accessible through NewsBank, and you’ll have your research source citations covered.

One of the more robust resources covered by a library card is access to Transparent Language Online (BYKI). With over 100 languages to choose from, language learners will build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in a foreign language. Lessons build on each other and include quizzes at the end of relevant sections.

The library would like to hear feedback from families regarding what they need. If you have additional thoughts about resources that will help you during this school year, please reach out. You can send an email to askus@delawarelibrary.org or email me directly. I look forward to hearing from you.

The latest in kid’s books this summer includes some fun and fascinating new fiction titles. See if any of these spark an interest within your home.

• “Curse of the Night Witch” by Alex Aster. Welcome to Emblem Island, where everyone is born with an emblem that shapes their fate. Twelve-year-old Tor Luna tries to wish away his leadership emblem, only to have it replaced by a curse that will kill him in one week — unless he goes on a perilous quest to find the legendary Night Witch. Great for fans of fast-paced series starts inspired by myths.

• “Once Upon a Space-Time!” by Jeffrey Brown. Jide and Petra are two astronaut cadets from Earth who are chosen for a mission on Mars, where their teammates include an unimpressed lizard, a robot-assisted starfish, and a species of clones all named Tobey. Busy illustrations reflect the off-the-wall humor in this science fiction graphic novel.

"Hand-Me-Down Magic: Stoop Sale Treasure" by Corey Ann Haydu; illustrated by Luisa Uribe.

• “Doodleville” by Chad Sell. In a world… where art comes to life, Drew brings her sketchbook full of mischievous doodles on an art club trip to the museum. There, the doodles escape and start causing trouble for the famous paintings, as well as for the other kids in art club. Bright, inviting illustrations help to balance the realistic worries and friendship problems in this graphic novel.

• “Yorick and Bones” by Jeremy Tankard and Hermione Tankard. Hark! What’s stirring in the graveyard? It’s Bones, a scruffy gray dog who’s just dug up Yorick, a lonely, magically awakened skeleton with a very old-fashioned way of talking. Wherefore thou mayst like it: What’s not funny about a skeleton who sounds like Shakespeare hanging out with an adorable little dog?

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

