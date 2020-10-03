Problems with universal mail-in balloting

Have you ever asked yourself why overwhelmingly one political party wants universal mail-in ballots? They will say the ballots are needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Don’t believe it. Apparently, we can go out to grocery stores, restaurants, Home Depot, Menards, Lowe’s, football games, and street riots safely. This means we can go vote without fear of the pandemic.

Considered all the ways we have to vote in 2020 without universal mail-in ballots? Some states are voting already. We have early voting in Ohio, also. In Ohio, we can go into the board of elections 28 days prior to the election and vote. Can anyone credibly say that they cannot find time in 28 days to vote? You can wear your mask, maintain your social distancing, and vote in person any of 28 days prior to election day.

We also have absentee ballots. Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot. This method of voting is for those who do not use early voting. They might say they are afraid of the pandemic or not healthy enough to go to their precinct in person and vote. All someone has to do is apply for a ballot, fill it out correctly, and mail it to the board of elections postmarked by election day.

We also have the most honest way of all, go vote in person and vote on election day. Take the time to do what so many have died for to allow you to do.

If you have a disability, you are guaranteed a way to vote. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects your right to vote by making sure voters with disabilities have access to accessible parking, an accessible route to the entrance, an accessible route to the voting area, voting procedures, and voting machines.

We have multiple ways in which to vote without universal mail-in ballots. What is universal mail-in balloting? They are ballots mailed out to every registered voter in a state whether requested or not. No one knows who fills out the ballots. The agency that sends out the ballots does not know whether the addressee is dead or alive. No one knows whether the addressee has a form of dementia or worse. No one knows whether the addressee even wants to vote.

More important, no one knows who actually fills out the ballot. Does universal mail-in balloting lend itself to voter fraud. Absolutely! Does universal mail in balloting lend itself to voter harvesting. Absolutely! Does universal mail-in balloting lend itself to someone other than the legal voter filling out the form, stealing ballots from mailboxes, reproducing ballots by the thousands, and flooding the state with bogus ballots? Absolutely! Then why one of our political parties want universal mail-in balloting? I will let you answer that for yourself.

Another cause of concern regarding the 2020 presidential election is ballot harvesting. Put simply, ballot harvesting takes place when “third parties” go across communities to gather ballots and then transfer them over to the city’s election office. The system is ripe with propensity for fraud and opportunities for corruption. The states that allow ballot harvesting don’t even have credentials or background checks for any of those collecting the ballots. This system comes right out of “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky.

Our laws and rules must be adhered to in any election. Ballots not filled out correctly, those that are postmarked after the election, and those not filled out by the person they were mailed to cannot be counted. An army of election lawyers are already in line to challenge any ballot not counted regardless of the reason. We have multiple and lengthy time periods to vote without mudding the waters with universal mail-in ballots.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_Acker.jpg

By Christopher Acker Guest columnist

Christopher Acker is a Delaware resident and a retired Army colonel. He holds an MBA from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the Army War College. He attended the Army’s Command and General Staff College, the NATO Staff School, and served multiple tours in the Pentagon on both the Army and Joint Staffs.

Christopher Acker is a Delaware resident and a retired Army colonel. He holds an MBA from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the Army War College. He attended the Army’s Command and General Staff College, the NATO Staff School, and served multiple tours in the Pentagon on both the Army and Joint Staffs.