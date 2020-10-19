Movies to watch while you still can

If you use a streaming service, it is common knowledge that the content is constantly changing. You may be streaming along, enjoying watching your favorite show or replaying your favorite movie, and then one day it’s simply not there.

Of course, this hello and goodbye of new and old content is due to licensing, publishing rights, and all of that fun legal jargon. But it doesn’t make the goodbyes any easier.

This week, I popped into one of my favorite streaming platforms accessible with a Delaware County District Library card – hoopla. I was saddened to see a new movie category titled “Leaving hoopla in October.” More than 100 titles are heading back to the archives at the end of this month, meaning you’ll either need to find them with a traditional library DVD request or download them on another platform for a fee.

One particularly appropriate October movie you’ll want to watch before it goes is the 2007 film adaptation of “Sweeney Todd” starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. Tim Burton takes a “stab” at directing this dark, Stephen Sondheim musical for the big screen, and he does not disappoint.

Another movie that feels oddly appropriate for October and Halloween is the Mel Brooks 1987 classic “Spaceballs.” The cast, including John Candy, Rick Moranis and Joan Rivers, waste no time in introducing the laughs in this parody of a space movie classic.

Jumping ahead a few decades to one of the most quotable movies of my generation, “Zoolander,” bids adieu this month, because he’s “pretty sure there’s a lot more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking.” And he plans on finding out what that is. Derek Zoolander, played by Ben Stiller, is a three-time male model of the year, but is devastated when newcomer Hansel (Owen Wilson) steals the show and the title.

Finally, the whole family can grab some popcorn and pull up the 2006 live-action version of “Charlotte’s Web,” featuring the voices of Julie Roberts as Charlotte the Spider and Steve Buscemi as Templeton the Rat. If you haven’t read E. B. White’s book first, it’s ok, you can grab your copy from any Delaware County District Library location and get to it after movie night.

Now it wouldn’t be a proper goodbye if I didn’t also give some love to some of the newcomers to hoopla in October. These titles should hang around for a little while. They are free to checkout with your library card on the hoopla app, and you can view on any streaming device or a smart TV.

• “Dark Places” (2015): From the bestselling book by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), Charlize Theron stars in this acclaimed thriller about a woman investigating a family murder with the help of a secret society obsessed with solving notorious crimes.

• “The Illusionist” (2006): Set in early 20th-century Vienna, a stage magician (Edward Norton) uses his magic to win back the great love of his life (Jessica Biel) from a brutal enemy, her fiancée (Rufus Sewell), who is also the powerful crowned prince of Austria.

• “Westworld” (1973): In a futuristic resort, wealthy patrons can visit recreations of different time periods and experience their wildest fantasies with life-like robots.

• “Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story” (2020): The summer Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald met a mystery millionaire who threw extravagant parties inspired one of the world’s most beloved novels: The Great Gatsby. Discover the untold story of the real-life Jay Gatsby himself, featuring Sam Waterson.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

