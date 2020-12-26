DCDL partnering with Preservation Parks

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I hope you’ve had a calm and quiet holiday with plenty of opportunities for reading. What books were on your gift list this year?

No matter what you’re reading, don’t forget to add it to your Winter Reading Club bookmark. If you haven’t picked yours up at one of our Delaware County District Library branches yet, you can also download a printable template from www.delawarelibrary.org/winterreading. While you’re there, you’ll also find links to two other partnerships the library is participating in this winter with our friends at the Preservation Parks of Delaware County.

If you’re familiar with the Preservation Parks’ Summer Letterbox Adventure, you’ll certainly want to put on your hiking boots for the Winter Letterbox Adventure. Just like the summer program, participants will follow clues within eight different parks to find a special round sign with one word listed. Put all eight words together to complete the special phrase and earn your completion prize pack. Prizes will be available after Jan. 5 through March 7, as they are available.

Want to keep your body active while nature lies dormant this winter? Take a walk through the parks, around your neighborhood, or simply in your living room. Try a mile or two to start, then go for 100! That’s the concept behind the Winter 100 – a walking/hiking program from Preservation Parks that challenges participants to walk 100 miles or kilometers (62 miles) between Janu. 1 and March 31. Registrants will log their miles and be part of a support community with motivating biweekly emails and a private Winter 100 Facebook group.

Delaware County District Library is proud to be a partner with the Parks on these programs and others throughout the year. Register for both programs on Preservation Parks’ website or follow the links on the Library’s Winter Reading Club page.

If you need some audiobooks, music or podcasts to pump through your headphones while you walk, give our librarians a call at 740-362-3861 or email askus@delawarelibrary.org for recommendations. Happy reading, letterboxing and hiking this winter. We’re here to help you along at the Delaware County District Library. Discover what’s newly published in the nature and science genres this week.

• “The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System” by Paul Murdin. Astronomer Paul Murdin takes readers on an accessible tour of the solar system. Murdin reasons that “the bottom line is that our solar system has no parallel among the known planetary systems. Astronomy has no fully accepted explanation for this yet.”

• “Ice Walker: A Polar Bear’s Journey Through the Fragile Arctic” by James Raffan. Meet Nanurjuk (“Nanu”), a seven-year-old polar bear, and her cubs, Siu and King, who live in the wilderness surrounding Hudson Bay. In this “bear’s-eye view of a changing Arctic” (Kirkus Reviews), Canadian author Raffan vividly evokes a rapidly transforming landscape while documenting its inhabitants’ struggle to survive.

• “The Fragile Earth: Writing from The New Yorker on Climate Change” by David Remnick and Henry Finder (editors). This anthology of The New Yorker’s climate change reporting contains works by Bill McKibben (The End of Nature), Elizabeth Kolbert (The Sixth Extinction), Kathryn Schulz (“Writers in the Storm”), Dexter Filkins (“The End of Ice”), and more.

• “Counting: How We Use Numbers to Decide What Matters” by Deborah Stone. Numbers can’t be objective, argues political scientist Deborah Stone as she examines the cultural assumptions and social norms underlying the data we rely on to make policy decisions. Topics include: how unemployment is measured; the ever-evolving race categories on the U.S. Census; the increasing role of automated systems in assessing everything from credit scores to recidivism rates.

• “The Knowledge Machine: How Irrationality Created Modern Science” by Michael Strevens. Philosophy professor Michael Strevens dives into intellectual history in this thought-provoking examination of the “inherent strangeness of the scientific method,” which he claims owes as much to the social upheavals of the Thirty Years’ War as it does to Isaac Newton.

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

